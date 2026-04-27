The United States is a global outlier in the way it collects tax revenue. Along with only one other nation — Eritrea — the U.S. taxes its citizens based on the passport they carry rather than the country where they live and work.
For the millions of Americans residing overseas, this means a lifelong obligation to file complex tax returns, report foreign bank accounts, and navigate specialized reporting requirements, even if they have not set foot on American soil in decades.
This antiquated system, known as citizenship-based taxation, is now facing a significant legislative challenge.
Rep. Darin LaHood’s Residence-Based Taxation for Americans Abroad Act seeks to modernize the U.S. tax code by shifting to a residence-based model, effectively ending the double-filing burden for qualifying Americans living abroad.
The mechanics of a residence shift
Under the current framework, an American working in London or Tokyo must report every dollar of their global income to the Internal Revenue Service. While tools like the Foreign Tax Credit and the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion often reduce the actual tax bill to $0, they do nothing to alleviate the administrative nightmare of annual compliance.
This is a common pain point during the tax filing season, when even those with no liability must still submit a mountain of paperwork.
The LaHood bill proposes a fundamental pivot. If enacted, qualifying expats could elect nonresident status for tax purposes.
This would treat them similarly to nonresident aliens. They would only file a U.S. return if their income is sourced in the United States, such as rental income or dividends from U.S. companies. Their foreign wages, local investments, and daily financial lives would remain entirely outside the purview of the IRS.
Compliance as a prerequisite
The proposed legislation is not a blanket amnesty. To prevent the new system from being used to evade taxes, the draft bill includes strict eligibility requirements. Most notably, individuals must certify they have been fully tax-compliant for a set period immediately preceding their election.
While the original discussion draft cited a three-year look-back, many specialists advise maintaining five years of compliance to align with broader U.S. expatriation rules.
This provision creates a significant incentive for accidental Americans or long-term expats who have fallen behind on their filings to come forward. For many, this would involve using the IRS Streamlined Foreign Offshore Procedures to catch up on back-filings before a new system takes effect.
Navigating these compliance standards is significantly easier with a centralized view of your finances.
Americans abroad can use the Empower Personal Dashboard to track their U.S. investments and long-term wealth. However, users should note that the platform requires a U.S.-based financial institution to link accounts automatically.
For those without a traditional domestic bank account, using a borderless multi-currency account — which provides U.S. routing and account numbers — is an effective way to bridge this gap and keep your financial dashboard live while residing overseas.
Navigating the departure tax
To address concerns about the loss of tax revenue, the bill introduces a one-time departure tax. This functions as a toll for high-net-worth individuals who choose to opt out of the citizenship-based system. It is designed to ensure that wealthy Americans cannot simply move abroad to avoid paying taxes on built-up capital gains.
However, the bill provides critical exemptions for those with deep ties to their host countries. Long-term residents who have lived abroad for at least three of the last five years would likely be exempt, as would individuals who were born abroad and have never lived in the U.S. for an extended period.
This distinction is crucial for those trying to avoid costly tax mistakes while living in foreign jurisdictions.
The political path forward in 2026
While the proposal has gained significant momentum — including recent support from the executive branch and advocacy groups across the political spectrum — it is currently undergoing technical refinement. The bill originally introduced in the previous Congress must be reintroduced to move forward.
The Joint Committee on Taxation is currently scoring the proposal to determine its impact on the federal budget. Legislative insiders expect an updated version of the bill to be reintroduced by summer 2026.
The goal for proponents is to attach the measure to a larger tax package later this year. Until then, the millions of Americans living overseas remain tethered to an early 20th-century tax philosophy, waiting for a 21st-century update.
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