15 New Products at Costco in November 2026

Costco shoppers get used to seeking out their old favorites — a juicy rotisserie chicken, a pallet of paper towels, enough coffee to fuel an entire dorm. But because the warehouse club’s selection is so huge, it’s easy to forget that Costco adds new products all the time.
There’s no reason to skip over the classic Costco items, but why not scoop up something new? Here’s a look at some of the items that are new to Costco in November 2026.
These new finds are all available now unless otherwise noted, although some products are sold only online or only in warehouses.
Cordless vacuum
Costco now has the Dreame Air Cordless Stick Vacuum, which weighs just under 2.5 pounds, has 360-degree bidirectional rotation and comes with four attachments. It can lie flat to get under furniture, and its TangleCut blades cut hair so it doesn’t snarl on the roller.
Steam mop
The Dreame SH10 Plus Steam Mop weighs just under 4 pounds, heats up in 15 seconds and cleans a range of surfaces with 212-degree steam. The 13-in-1 cleaner comes with interchangeable attachments for floors, kitchen appliances, bathrooms, glass and more.
Dog treats
Butcher’s Naturals’ Pig Ears Dog Treats come in a 25-count resealable bag. The single-ingredient chews are slow-roasted and smoked and made without artificial ingredients or preservatives.
Glass storage containers
The Pyrex 10-Piece Ultimate Glass Food Storage Set includes five containers ranging from 2 to 7 cups, each with a glass lid with a silicone rim. The containers are safe for the microwave, dishwasher, freezer and pre-heated oven.
Bag set
This Bagsmart Blast set comes with a 43-liter rolling duffel and a 22-liter backpack with a laptop compartment. The duffel has wheels, a retractable handle and shoulder straps, so it can be rolled, carried or worn. The bags are available in either white or black and brown.
Gift bags
This Hallmark gift bag pack comes with 20 bags in six sizes — small, medium, large, extra large, mega and wine bottle. The paper bags have traditional holiday designs and are recyclable.
Massage gun
The Miko Pulse Go Portable Massage Gun weighs half a pound, has four intensity levels and comes with three interchangeable attachments. The pocket-sized massager is USB-C rechargeable, shuts off automatically after 15 minutes and comes with a hands-free strap.
Olipop soda
You can now stock up on the limited-edition Olipop Winter Variety Pack, which includes five 12-ounce cans each of Vintage Cola, Pomegranate Sparkle and Ginger Ale. Each can has 6 grams of fiber and 4 to 5 grams of sugar.
Holiday chocolates
The Ghirardelli Holiday Chocolate Snowmen Assortment comes in 15.1-ounce bags of individually wrapped chocolates, with a two-bag minimum. Flavors include Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel, Milk Chocolate Caramel and Milk Chocolate Graham & Caramel.
Snack bar bundle
This Snack Bar Variety Bundle comes with 52 bars and bites from Kirkland Signature, Nature Valley, Nature’s Bakery, Nutri-Grain and Universal Bakery. The mix includes 10 varieties, such as Chocolate Chip Granola Bars, Fruit & Nut Chewy Granola Bars and Aussie Bites.
Plate and napkin bundle
Artstyle’s Decorative Deer paper plate and napkin bundle comes with 50 oval 12-by-9.25-inch plates, 50 7-inch dessert plates and 100 napkins. The plates are microwave-safe and feature a green holiday design with deer, trees and stars.
Noise-filtering earplugs
The Loop Experience 2 Plus Bundle reduces noise by up to 15 decibels and comes with ear tips in sizes extra small to large. The reusable earplugs also include a carrying case and a cord that keeps them secured around your neck.
Panera gift cards
Costco now sells two $50 Panera Bread eGift Cards for $80. The codes arrive by email, usually within 24 hours, and can be used online, in the app or at participating U.S. locations.
Brightening serum
The RoC Revive & Glow Brightening Serum set includes a 1.7-ounce bottle and a 1-ounce bottle. The formula targets fine lines, puffiness and dark circles, and it’s suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.
Shampoo and conditioner
The Soapbox Coconut and Shea Hair Care Bundle includes shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner, formulated to repair, soften and nourish dry, damaged hair. The Mane Tamer Leave-In Conditioner helps detangle, smooth flyaways and tame frizz.
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