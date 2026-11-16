Even if you’re not a bookworm, you may find that listening to an audiobook is the perfect way to pass the time.
While you can buy them from sites like Audible and Kobo, getting something for free is always better.
Following are examples of places where you can (legally) get audiobooks for free. Many of the titles available are classics in the public domain, but there are also options for new releases.
1. OverDrive
OverDrive is one of the free services available at many public libraries. If your library uses OverDrive, you’ll have access to some of the most talked-about books from recent years. Sample titles include “This Knight Topples Empires,” “Castles” and “Sharpest Court.”
To use OverDrive, your library must participate in the service. Assuming it does, you’ll just need your library card number to borrow titles. Most libraries offer OverDrive titles through the free Libby app.
OverDrive also has a Sora app that provides free audiobooks to students at participating schools.
2. Hoopla
Like OverDrive, Hoopla is a digital media service for library patrons. The service offers a wide selection of fiction and nonfiction books for all ages. Recent popular selections include “The Divorce” and “The Calamity Club.”
If your library participates with Hoopla, you’ll just use your library card to begin borrowing.
3. Open Culture
At Open Culture, you’ll find links to hundreds of audiobooks that can be downloaded or streamed on your device. These are, by and large, classic works that are in the public domain. They include novels by Jane Austen, plays by Shakespeare and poems by Walt Whitman.
Many of the titles on Open Culture are free streaming titles or free MP3 downloads. Others may direct you to a site like Apple Podcasts or YouTube where you can listen for free.
4. Audible free trial
Subscriptions to Audible start at $8.99 a month for one audiobook selection, which you can listen to as long as you’re a member. Or you can pay $14.95 a month for unlimited streaming of the Plus Catalog and a credit for one audiobook that will be yours to keep.
However, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to get your first month’s access at no cost. Cancel anytime and keep any titles you purchased with credits, even after you end the service.
Even better, Audible offers a rotating selection of hundreds of free audiobooks you can stream by signing in with your Amazon account — no trial or Audible membership required.
5. LibriVox
LibriVox is another repository of free books that are in the public domain. While most of the audiobooks here are in English, you can find titles read in a variety of languages, ranging from French and Greek to Yiddish.
You can search for titles by author, title or reader, but browsing by genre may be the easiest way to explore what’s available. Among the genres are children’s fiction, humorous fiction and dramatic readings. When you find a title you like, download the free file to begin listening.
6. Loyal Books
Loyal Books makes public domain audiobooks free to download or stream. Dozens of genres are represented on the site, and books are available in nearly 30 languages, including English, Russian and Tagalog.
Unlike some other free sites, Loyal Books allows users to rate and review books. The reviews can be helpful in determining which stories have great narrators and whether there are audio issues with a particular download.
7. Storynory
For children’s audiobooks, try Storynory. The site separates its selections into original works, fairy tales, classic authors, myths, educational, poems and music. Selections can be streamed from the site or downloaded.
Storynory is free to use, but the website is ad-heavy. (When clicking links, be sure you’re selecting the buttons to go to a story and not to an ad.)
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