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Scammers love the holidays as much as retailers do.
A new AARP survey finds that 84% of U.S. adults have run into at least one common type of fraud, from bogus toll texts to phony charities. (1)
“Criminals don’t take a break during the holidays,” says Kathy Stokes, AARP’s senior director of fraud prevention programs. (1)
Consumers told the Federal Trade Commission they lost $15.9 billion to fraud in 2025. (2)
I’ve been writing about money for more than 35 years, and I’ve learned to ask one question about any scam: Who ends up eating the loss? This time of year, the answer often depends on what you clicked and how you paid.
Here are six holiday scams to watch for, and how to keep your money.
1. Gift cards that are empty before you give them
Gift cards are the go-to present: 71% of people in AARP’s survey plan to buy one. Yet 35% have given or received a card with no money on it, often because crooks got the card’s details first. (3)
Here’s how the trick works, according to the FTC. A thief tampers with cards hanging on the store rack and copies the number and PIN. After you load money onto the card, they drain it. (4)
Before you buy, look the package over. If the strip is scratched or the sticker is missing, hand it to a cashier and pick another. Keep the receipt, and if the balance vanishes, call the card company fast. (4)
Gift cards are for gifts. As the FTC puts it, anyone who asks you to pay with one is a scammer. (5)
2. Fake “delivery problem” and toll texts
In AARP’s survey, 47% got a fake message about a shipping problem, and 44% got a text about a toll they supposedly owed. Of those who got a scam text, nearly 1 in 10 paid. (1)(3)
Bogus delivery texts topped the FTC’s list of reported text scams in 2024. The small “redelivery fee” is bait. What the crooks are after is your card number or Social Security number. (6)
The fix is simple. Don’t tap a link in a text you weren’t expecting. If you’re waiting on a package, check it through the shipper’s own website or app. Then forward the fake text to 7726 (SPAM) and delete it. (6)
If you’d rather not count on spotting every fake yourself, software can help.
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3. Paying the wrong way
If you remember one thing from this list, make it this: How you pay decides how much protection you get.
Federal law caps what you owe for unauthorized credit card charges at $50. It also lets you dispute a charge for something that never arrived or wasn’t as promised. (7)
There’s a deadline: Your letter must reach the card company within 60 days after the first bill showing the problem was sent. (7)
Payment apps are different. Three in 4 people in AARP’s survey used one, like Cash App, Venmo or Zelle, in the past year. (3) But once you send money that way, the FTC warns, getting it back is hard. (8)
Yet only 59% of people AARP surveyed knew a credit card is the safest way to pay online. (3) My rule: Use payment apps for family and friends. Put store purchases on a credit card you pay off in full.
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Whatever card you use, check your account weekly through New Year’s. The sooner you spot a strange charge, the easier it is to fight.
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4. Porch pirates
Three in 10 people in AARP’s survey have had a package stolen. (3)
If a box goes missing, call the seller and the shipper first. Your homeowners or renters insurance may cover package theft, says the Maryland Insurance Administration. But a theft claim is likely subject to your deductible, and many smaller items cost less than that. (9)
So prevention beats a claim. Ship gifts straight to the recipient, require a signature on pricey items or have packages held for pickup.
If you’re pulling out your policy to check that deductible, it’s also a good time to see what other insurers would charge for the same coverage.
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5. Ads for deals that look too good
Nearly half of adults in AARP’s survey have bought something after seeing an online ad, and 39% say they’ve experienced fraud after doing it. Even so, 53% think social media ads are trustworthy or aren’t sure. (3)
The FTC says social media platforms don’t always check ads closely, and anyone can pay to run one. (10)
Before you buy from a store you’ve never heard of, search its name along with words like “scam” or “complaint.” (10) And pay with a credit card, for the reasons in No. 3.
6. Holiday trips that don’t exist
One in 6 people in AARP’s survey paid for travel arrangements that turned out to be fake. (3)
The FTC’s advice: Type a company’s web address into your browser yourself. Crooks buy search ads that pair a famous travel name with their own phone number, so look past the paid results. (11)
And if anyone says the only way to pay is by wire transfer, gift card, payment app or cryptocurrency, walk away. Once that money’s gone, it’s nearly impossible to recover. (11)
My take
Holiday scams don’t work because they’re clever. They work because we’re busy, distracted and feeling generous. So slow down before you tap, click or pay. If you think you’ve been hit, report it at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. (10) AARP’s free Fraud Watch Network helpline, 877-908-3360, can help with next steps. (1)
Then go enjoy the pie.
Sources: 1. AARP; 2. FTC; 3. AARP; 4. FTC; 5. FTC; 6. FTC; 7. FTC; 8. FTC; 9. Maryland Insurance Administration; 10. FTC; 11. FTC
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