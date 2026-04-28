American Airlines Has a New Rule for This Common Travel Item on Flights

American Airlines is updating its battery policy and will soon require passengers to keep portable power packs visible while in use. The new rules go into effect on May 1.
“We know our customers rely on portable chargers to keep devices powered throughout their journey. To support safety on board while ensuring our customers continue to have the ability to charge when on the go, American is requiring customers to keep these devices easily accessible during flight,” American Airlines spokesperson Ethan Klapper told USA TODAY.
“Additionally, new limits also apply to the number of portable chargers customers can bring onboard and their watt-hour capacity,” he added.
Passengers will be allowed to bring a maximum of two portable chargers onboard under the new policy, which must be kept within easy reach at all times.
“Portable chargers must not be stored in overhead bins or recharged while on board using the in-seat power available on every mainline aircraft and most of our regional fleet,” American said in a statement. “These updates allow crew members to respond quickly should an issue arise with the portable charger, align with industry standards and underscore American’s commitment to safety — our top priority.”
Other Airlines With Similar Rules
Electronics on airplanes can be a major fire risk, and airlines across the industry are moving to limit the ways they’re used during flights.
Southwest Airlines announced a policy similar to American’s last year, and United Airlines also made a similar update early in 2026.
“Earlier this year we started asking customers to keep portable chargers and vapes out of the overhead bins during travel,” United Airlines told USA TODAY. “Keeping these items visible and easily accessible is a simple step that further ensures the safety of everyone on board.”
Federal regulations prohibit batteries from being transported in checked bags because electrical fires are harder to address during flights if they start in the cargo hold.
Delta Air Lines also requires lithium batteries to be easily accessible during flights, but does not require power packs to be visible when in use. The airline said its current policy is in line with International Air Transport Association standards.
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