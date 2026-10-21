Apple Siri Settlement Deadline Nearing: How to File a Claim

iPhone owners eligible for money from a $250 million class action settlement involving Apple have just two months left to file a claim.
Apple agreed in May to a class action settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging it deceived consumers over artificial intelligence enhancements in some iPhones.
The lawsuit, initially filed in a California federal court in March 2025, alleged Apple touted enhancements to technology like Siri while advertising the iPhone 16 in 2024, but the device did not include the "significant AI-driven enhancements" when it was released, according to court filings.
The company denied the allegations. Apple said in a previous statement to USA TODAY that it resolved the lawsuit to continue "delivering the most innovative products and services to our users."
Although a judge still must approve the settlement before payments are distributed, eligible iPhone owners can file claims through December.
Who Can Get Money From the Apple Settlement?
Only certain iPhone owners are eligible for a piece of the settlement. They include people who purchased the following iPhone models within a specified time period:
- Eligible devices: iPhone 16, iPhone 16e, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Time period of purchase: June 10, 2024 to March 29, 2025
Those unsure about whether they qualify can call 1-888-988-8945 for more information.
How Much Money Will iPhone Owners Get?
If approved, eligible iPhone owners will get paid $25 per device, according to the settlement website. Depending on the number of approved claims, that total could increase to $95 per device.
Claimants can choose whether to receive payment by physical or digital check.
How to File a Claim in the Apple Siri Settlement
The deadline to file a claim in the Apple settlement is Dec. 21. According to the settlement website, filing a claim is the only way to receive a payout.
Eligible iPhone owners can file a claim online at aplsconnect.com/smartphoneaisettlement.
Filers must confirm they purchased an eligible device within the applicable time period. Those with multiple eligible devices should submit a claim for each device.
When Will Apple Settlement Payments Be Sent Out?
Before claimants receive checks, the court must approve the settlement.
The final approval hearing in the settlement is currently scheduled for Feb. 24, 2027. Updates will be posted on the settlement website.
What Is the Apple Class Action Lawsuit About?
The lawsuit alleges that Apple falsely advertised AI enhancements known as Apple Intelligence for its iPhone 16, which was announced in September 2024, according to the complaint.
The plaintiffs accused Apple of promoting a "dramatically enhanced Siri" as the focal point of the new Apple Intelligence technology. But when the iPhone 16 launched, the enhanced technology did not exist, the complaint says.
The complaint alleged Apple "deceived millions of consumers into spending hundreds of dollars on a phone they did not need, based on features that do not exist."
Apple denied the assertions, according to filings. It also said it has delivered more than 20 Apple Intelligence features and planned to roll out additional Siri Apple Intelligence features in future software updates.
Melina Khan is a national trending reporter for USA TODAY. Keep up with her on X @melinakh and Instagram @bymelinakhan.
Reporting by Melina Khan, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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