Are Trader Joe’s Mystery Bags Returning in 2026? What We Know

Trader Joe’s might be getting a little mysterious this fall.
Although Trader Joe’s has yet to confirm the return of its mystery bags, the bundles returned to stores nationwide around mid-November in 2025, so if previous USA TODAY reporting is any indication, customers will be able to get their hands on the packs soon enough.
Videos of customers “unboxing” their mystery bags popped up on social media, with customers showing off their respective hauls. Last year, the bundles sold out quickly.
Trader Joe’s spokesperson Nakia Rohde confirmed shoppers’ suspicions regarding the item’s availability, telling USA TODAY in a statement last year that the highly coveted “mystery packs” were sold in Trader Joe’s stores in November but are “no longer widely available.”
Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment on Oct. 22.
Here’s what to know about the possible return of Trader Joe’s mystery bags.
What’s Inside a Trader Joe’s Mystery Bag?
Each mystery bag contains three limited-edition shopping bags.
Each mystery bundle comes in a brown paper bag and retails for $2.99. Part of the fun is that customers don’t know which bags they’ve bought until they tear through it.
Influencer Lilianna Wilde did a whole series of Instagram videos showing her and her family unboxing Trader Joe’s mystery bags.
Unlike bags sold in neighborhood stores, which are typically region-specific, the bags in the mystery packs are from different places around the country or are specialty bags specific to the “pack,” according to Trader Joe’s.
How to Get Trader Joe’s Mystery Bags Now
While Trader Joe’s isn’t currently stocking mystery bags, fans who don’t want to risk missing it can purchase them on resale sites, like e-commerce platform eBay. As of Oct. 22, eBay has hundreds of listings for the product, with prices ranging from $4 for one bag to $100 for a lot of three.
Some third-party sellers claim the mystery bundles they’re selling have never been opened, while others are selling one or all of the totes from their respective bundles sans the original packaging.
Release dates advertised for the bags vary, with one seller in particular claiming that their available bundle originally dropped in 2017.
Reporting by Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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