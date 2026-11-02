Ask Stacy: Should I Pay Off My Mortgage Before I Retire?

A few years back, my friend Tom called me on a Sunday morning. He’d just sought advice from two different financial advisors and gotten two completely different answers.
“Stacy, I’m 59. I’ve got $180,000 left on a mortgage at 3.1%. I’ve also got $300,000 in a money market paying over 4%. One guy tells me to pay it off, sleep better, and call it a day. The other says I’d be insane to pay off cheap money when my cash is earning more. Who’s right?”
The honest answer? They both were. They were just answering different questions.
This is one of the great financial debates, and it splits advisors right down the middle. The math leans one way. The quality of life and cash-flow argument leans the other. Most articles you read on this topic pick a side and ignore half the trade-off. I’m not going to do that.
What’s interesting is how much this matters for boomers and Gen X right now. According to Marketplace’s reporting on Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University data, over the past three decades, the share of homeowners ages 65 to 79 with a mortgage rose from 24% to 41%. The mortgage-burning party is largely a thing of the past.
Here are the five questions that actually settle this.
1. What’s your interest rate?
This is the single biggest variable, and it’s not even close.
If you locked in a 3% mortgage in 2020 or 2021, you’re sitting on what may be the cheapest debt you’ll ever have access to. Pay it off and you give up that gift.
Meanwhile, ultra-safe Treasury bills and high-yield savings accounts have paid around 4% or more in recent years.
The math is brutal: Paying off a 3% mortgage with cash earning 4% is the equivalent of taking a guaranteed 1% loss on every dollar.
Now flip it. If you’ve got a 7% or 8% mortgage from a recent purchase, the math reverses. Paying that down is like getting a guaranteed 7% or 8% return. Almost nothing else gives you that.
Bottom line: Under 4%, the math says keep it. Over 6%, the math says kill it. In between, it’s close enough that other factors should decide.
2. Where else would the money go?
If you’d pull cash out of a 401(k) or IRA to pay off the mortgage, stop right there. Withdrawing from a tax-deferred account triggers ordinary income taxes, and a big enough withdrawal can push you into a higher bracket and even mess with Medicare premiums down the road.
This is rarely worth it. If you’re determined to pay down the mortgage, do it from after-tax savings, or pay extra each month from your paycheck.
3. What does your cash flow look like in retirement?
This is where the math people lose me a little. A mortgage payment isn’t just a financial transaction — it’s a recurring obligation that has to be funded every single month for the rest of the loan.
If your retirement income from Social Security, pension, and a 4% portfolio withdrawal comfortably covers the mortgage and your other living expenses, fine. Carry the loan.
But if your retirement income is tight, eliminating the biggest fixed expense in your budget changes everything. Suddenly a market downturn isn’t a crisis — you can spend less because you owe less. Some retirees describe paying off their mortgage as the single best psychological move they made.
For the other side of this coin, there are arguments for retaining your mortgage in retirement, particularly when interest rates and tax considerations cut in favor of keeping the debt.
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4. Will you actually itemize deductions anymore?
For decades, the mortgage interest deduction was the killer argument for keeping a mortgage. That changed in 2017. The standard deduction roughly doubled, and most retirees no longer itemize at all.
If you’re taking the standard deduction, your mortgage interest is doing zero for your taxes.
This used to be a reason to keep a mortgage. For most retirees, it isn’t anymore.
5. How does it affect your sleep?
I’m dead serious about this question. Some people genuinely don’t lose a minute of sleep over a mortgage. Others wake up at 3 a.m. thinking about it.
If you’re in the second group, the spreadsheet doesn’t matter. Pay it off. The peace of mind is worth more than the interest-rate gap. I’ve never met anyone who paid off their house and regretted it, and that includes me. Other than passing the CPA exam, winning Emmys and marrying Sara, it was a highlight of my life.
The numbers also tell a sobering story about why this matters. AARP, citing a 2018 survey by national mortgage banker American Financing, reported that 44% of Americans between the ages of 60 and 70 have a mortgage when they retire, and as many as 17% of those surveyed say they may never pay it off.
Carrying mortgage debt into retirement is becoming the norm, not the exception.
The middle-ground move that nobody talks about: Don’t pay it all off, but pay extra. An extra $200 or $500 a month against principal can knock years off the loan, build equity faster, and let you keep most of your liquid savings working for you. You don’t have to pick between two extremes.
Tom, by the way, kept his 3.1% mortgage and parked the cash where it could earn more. But he also told me he’d probably pay it off the day rates on his savings dropped below his mortgage rate. Smart.
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