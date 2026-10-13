Bought Dr. Squatch Products? You May Qualify in $9 Million Settlement

Dr. Squatch is paying $9 million as part of a class action settlement for products purchased over an eight-year period.
In February 2025, plaintiffs Victor Guzman, Perry Bruno, Lauren Fleming, David Plowden, Karen Betzag and Jaime Napolitano filed a class action complaint against Dr. Squatch. They allege the personal care brand sold products labeled as “natural” that actually contain synthetic ingredients, according to court documents.
The plaintiffs argue Dr. Squatch’s products, which are marketed at a “premium price,” are misleading. They also accused the company of violating multiple California laws designed to protect consumers.
Dr. Squatch denied the allegations in court documents and said the settlement is not an admission of any of the allegations. Both parties concluded it would be in best interest to “compromise fully and finally settle the plaintiffs’ claims,” the court documents state. USA TODAY reached out to Dr. Squatch for further comment on Oct. 13.
Here’s what to know about the Dr. Squatch class action settlement.
How Much Is the Dr. Squatch Settlement?
The complete Dr. Squatch settlement amount is $9 million, though individual payout amounts aren’t yet clear. Those will be calculated after eligible customers submit their claims.
Who Is Eligible for Payment?
According to court documents, individuals who purchased one of the following Dr. Squatch products between Nov. 1, 2018 and Aug. 29, 2026 are eligible for payment:
- Men’s Natural Bar Soap
- Men’s Natural Beard Oil
- Men’s Natural Beard Oil & Cologne
- Men’s Natural Lotion
- Men’s Natural Body Wash
- Men’s Natural Cologne
- Men’s Natural Cologne Oil
- Men’s Natural Conditioner
- Men’s Natural Deodorant
- Men’s Natural Face Wash
- Men’s Natural Hand Sanitizer
- Men’s Natural Hand Soap
- Men’s Natural Lip Balm
- Men’s Natural Lotion to Powder
- Men’s Natural Post Shave
- Men’s Natural Shampoo
- Men’s Natural Shave Butter
- Men’s Natural Toothpaste
- Men’s Natural Wipes
Purchases of any sizes, scents and other varieties of these products are eligible.
Current or former Dr. Squatch employees, officers, directors, agents or legal representatives are ineligible for the settlement, according to court documents.
How to File a Claim
Eligible customers may file a claim on the Personal Care Products Settlement website or by printing a claim form and mailing it in. The printable form is available on the settlement website under the court documents tab.
When completing the form, customers will be asked to provide basic contact information and proof of purchase (receipt) for the affected products. Claim forms are due on Friday, Nov. 27.
Customers can also opt out of or object to the settlement by Oct. 13. Those who object may appear and speak at the final approval hearing for the settlement.
When Will I Get Paid?
The court hasn’t determined a pay out date for the Dr. Squatch class action settlement. A final approval hearing will be held on March 2, 2027, according to court documents.
Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Story idea? Email her at [email protected].
Reporting by Greta Cross, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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