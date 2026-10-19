Burger King’s New Hello Kitty Kids’ Meal Comes with a Blind Box

Hello Kitty is making her way to Burger King.
On Oct. 19, Burger King announced a new Hello Kitty and Friends King Jr. Kids’ Meal, which comes with one of six toys inside a mystery blind box.
To celebrate the drop, Burger King is hosting a one-day Golden Claw Machine on Oct. 23 at its restaurant at 10014 Paramount Boulevard in Downey, California. Customers can play the claw machine, which includes one 14K gold-plated Hello Kitty figurine, without making a purchase, according to a news release. The claw machine is available between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT.
Burger King’s Hello Kitty collaboration comes a few months after McDonald’s Hello Kitty-Godzilla Happy Meal. Launched in August, the Happy Meal also came with a selection of mystery blind box toys − a blend of Hello Kitty characters and monsters from the Godzilla franchise. Sonic and Starbucks have also released limited-edition Hello Kitty merchandise over the past year.
When does Burger King’s Hello Kitty meal drop?
The Hello Kitty and Friends King Jr. Kids’ Meal is available starting Tuesday, Oct. 20.
What are the different toys available in Burger King’s Hello Kitty meal?
Six different toys are available in mystery blind boxes with the meal, according to a news release:
- Hello Kitty
- My Melody
- Kuromi
- Cinnamoroll
- Kerpooi
- Golden-colored Hello Kitty (specialty toy that includes all five other figurines)
What comes in Burger King’s Hello Kitty meal?
According to a news release, aside from the mystery blind box, the Hello Kitty and Friends King Jr. Kids’ Meal includes:
- 4- or 6-piece chicken nuggets, hamburger or cheeseburger
- Fries or applesauce
- Kid’s drink
- Exclusive Hello Kitty crown
How long will Burger King’s Hello Kitty meal be available?
The Hello Kitty and Friends King Jr. Kids’ Meal will be available at participating restaurants while supplies last, according to a news release.
Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Story idea? Email her at [email protected].
Reporting by Greta Cross, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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