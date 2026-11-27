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The government’s price tracker has some rare good news for drivers. Car insurance prices fell 5% in the 12 months that ended in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (1).
But that’s an average. Prices rose 0.7% in October alone (2). And your own bill depends on your car, your driving record, where you live and which discounts are on your policy.
So if your last renewal notice didn’t get any smaller, it’s worth a closer look.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and in my experience, bills set up for one stage of life rarely fit the next. Car insurance is a good example. Many of us drive less in retirement. Our cars are older. And we may qualify for discounts nobody has asked about in years.
Here are five ways drivers 65 and older can check whether they’re paying more than they need to.
1. Compare prices first
Start here. Everything below can trim your bill, but you won’t know whether you’re overpaying until you see what other insurers would charge.
The Insurance Information Institute, an industry research group, recommends getting at least three price quotes. As the institute puts it, “The key to savings is not the discounts, but the final price” (7).
Many insurers give you a break if you buy two or more types of insurance from them, such as home and auto. You may also get a reduction for insuring more than one car with the same company. But a bundle isn’t automatically the best deal. The institute notes you may save money buying from different companies instead (7).
The easiest way I know to get several quotes at once is a comparison site.
Every year you let your policy auto-renew, your insurer quietly pockets the difference. No phone call. No warning. Just a slow bleed that costs drivers like you up to $1,100 annually — for the exact same coverage.
Insurify cuts that off in two minutes flat. Their platform gets top-rated carriers competing for your business in real time, showing you side-by-side quotes with no hidden “teaser rates” — just your actual lowest price, right now.
Over 10 million drivers already use it. It’s 4.7 stars on Trustpilot. It won’t sell your info to telemarketers. And it costs you absolutely nothing to check.
The only question is: how long have you already been overpaying?
Stop the Bleed — See My Real Rate Free
2. Take a mature-driver course
Some states require insurers to give a discount to drivers who finish an approved driver safety course. According to AARP, in many states these discounts are mandatory, so insurers must offer them (3).
Here are three examples, straight from state agencies:
- Florida: Drivers 55 and older can take a state-approved Mature Driver course. The discount typically lasts three years, as long as you avoid crashes you’re cited for and moving violations (4).
- Connecticut: A principal driver 60 or older who completes an approved course gets a discount of at least 5%, for at least 24 months (5).
- New York: An approved course cuts the base rate of your auto insurance by 10% each year for three years. It isn’t limited to older drivers. The classroom version runs 320 minutes, and you can also take it online. To keep the discount, you retake it every 36 months (6).
Rules differ from state to state, and some insurers offer a course discount even where it isn’t required (3). Before you sign up, call your insurer and ask two questions: Which courses count, and how much will I save?
3. Tell your insurer you’re driving less
If you’ve retired, you’re probably not commuting anymore. The Insurance Information Institute says some companies offer discounts to motorists who drive fewer miles than average (7).
Your policy likely lists an estimate of how many miles you drive each year. If that number still reflects a commute you gave up years ago, call and update it. Then ask whether a low-mileage discount applies.
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4. Raise your deductible
Your deductible is the amount you pay out of your own pocket on a claim before insurance pays the rest.
Raising it can lower your premium, the price you pay for the policy. According to the Insurance Information Institute, going from a $200 deductible to $500 could cut the cost of your collision and comprehensive coverage by 15% to 30%. Going to $1,000 can save 40% or more (7).
Collision pays to fix your car after a crash, even one that’s your fault. Comprehensive covers things like theft, fire, hail, flood and vandalism (8).
One caution: Only do this if you have the higher deductible sitting in savings. If you’re living on a fixed income and a $1,000 repair bill would be a crisis, a lower deductible may be worth the extra cost.
5. Rethink collision coverage on an older car
The Insurance Information Institute suggests considering dropping collision, comprehensive or both on older cars. Its rule of thumb: If your car is worth less than 10 times the premium, buying the coverage may not be cost effective (7).
Let’s say you drive a 14-year-old sedan worth about $4,000, and you pay $600 a year for collision and comprehensive. Ten times $600 is $6,000. Your car is worth less than that, so the coverage may no longer pay for itself.
To find out what your car is worth, the institute suggests asking a dealer or bank, or looking it up on Kelley Blue Book (7).
Just make sure you could afford to repair or replace the car yourself if you wrecked it. If you couldn’t, keep the coverage.
My take
When your renewal notice arrives, set aside an hour and work through the five steps above, starting with those three quotes.
You may find you’re already getting a fair deal. That’s fine. Either way, you’ll know, and knowing beats guessing every time.
Sources: 1. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index, September 2026; 2. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index, October 2026; 3. AARP; 4. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles; 5. Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles; 6. New York State Department of Motor Vehicles; 7. Insurance Information Institute, Nine ways to lower your auto insurance costs; 8. Insurance Information Institute, Auto insurance basics
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