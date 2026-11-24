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If your last repair bill felt bigger than the one before, you’re not imagining it. Prices for motor vehicle maintenance and repair rose 5.8% in the 12 months through September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (1). They rose another 0.6% in October alone (2).
And this week, the cars get a workout. AAA expects 72.9 million people to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations (3).
Plenty of drivers don’t trust the shop that fixes their car. In a 2016 AAA survey, two-thirds of U.S. drivers said they don’t trust repair shops in general. The top reasons they gave: recommending unnecessary services (76%) and overcharging (73%) (4).
Many mechanics are honest. But I’ve been writing about money for more than 35 years, and a few well-chosen words at the service counter can keep a bill in check. Here are 7 ways a repair bill can grow, and the exact words to stop each one.
1. Work that starts without a written estimate
The Federal Trade Commission’s advice is simple: “If you decide to get the work done, ask for a written estimate.” (5) It says the estimate should also note that the shop will check with you before doing work that goes beyond a set amount of time or money (5).
Some states go further. In California, “The authorization must be obtained and recorded on the estimate before beginning any repairs.” (6)
The exact words: “Please write up an estimate, and call me before you do anything that isn’t on it.”
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2. A bill that’s bigger than the estimate
You approved a $400 estimate. The bill says $650, and nobody called to ask. Depending on where you live, that may not be legal.
In Washington state, the attorney general says, “Once you have received your estimate, the repairs cannot cost over 10% of the estimate without your prior approval.” (7) In Massachusetts, a shop must get your permission before going more than $10 over the estimate (8).
The rules vary by state, so look up yours. The exact words: “I didn’t approve that. Please show me where I authorized it, or take it off the bill.”
3. The 3,000-mile oil change
It’s a familiar sticker on the windshield, and for most cars it’s out of date.
California’s recycling agency says, “The old standard of 3,000 miles is out of date and no longer applies to most cars.” It adds that many cars, even older models, can go up to 5,000, 7,500, 10,000 or even 15,000 miles between changes (9).
Your owner’s manual is the authority, not the sticker.
The exact words: “I’ll follow the schedule in my owner’s manual.”
A quick word from me: I’m a CPA, a two-time Emmy winner and a Wall Street veteran, and I’ve been helping people with their money for more than 35 years. I’ve seen every scheme, every fad and every “sure thing.” Each weekday, I send what actually works. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter. Ten seconds, no spam, cancel anytime.
4. “Recommended” services your car doesn’t need yet
Add-on services, such as fluid flushes and filters, are where many drivers suspect padding. Unnecessary services topped the list in AAA’s survey (4). Some are needed. Some aren’t due yet.
The FTC says, “Follow the manufacturer’s maintenance schedule in your owner’s manual for your type of driving.” It also advises, “Ask the repair shop to explain — and make sure you understand — why it recommends service beyond the recommended schedule.” (5)
The exact words: “Show me where my maintenance schedule calls for that.”
5. The myth that only the dealer can keep your warranty valid
You may have heard that only the dealer can service your car without voiding the warranty. Not so.
The FTC says, “You don’t have to use the dealer for repairs or maintenance to keep your warranty in effect.” It also says, “Your warranty stays in effect if you use aftermarket or recycled parts.” (10)
Just keep records. The FTC advises, “Keep your service records and receipts to show you’ve maintained your vehicle.” (10)
The exact words: “I’ll have the work done where I choose, and I’ll keep my receipts.”
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6. Paying for a repair that should be free
If your car is under a safety recall, the fix shouldn’t cost you anything. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration tells owners to contact a local dealership “to fix the recalled part for free.” (11)
You can check by entering your VIN or license plate at NHTSA.gov. The agency says, “When searching by license plate or VIN, you’ll learn if a specific vehicle needs to be repaired as part of a recall.” (11)
The exact words: “Before we start, is any of this covered by an open recall?”
7. Parts you never see, and no second opinion
How do you know the part was really replaced? Ask for it. The FTC says, “Ask for all replaced parts. State law may require this.” (5)
For big jobs, slow down. The FTC advises, “If you need expensive or complicated repairs, or if you have questions about recommended work, consider getting a second opinion.” It also says, “Find out if there will be a diagnostic charge if you decide to have the work performed elsewhere.” (5)
The exact words: “I’d like my old parts back, and what’s your diagnostic fee if I get a second opinion?”
My take
A good mechanic is worth more than a cheap one, and the good ones welcome every question on this list. A shop that gets annoyed when you ask for a written estimate or your old parts is telling you something.
The FTC also suggests finding a shop before you need one, so you aren’t rushed into a last-minute decision (5). That’s the best advice here. Pick your mechanic on a calm Tuesday, not on the shoulder of the highway on the way to Grandma’s.
Sources: 1. Bureau of Labor Statistics (September CPI); 2. Bureau of Labor Statistics (October CPI); 3. AAA; 4. AAA (2016); 5. Federal Trade Commission; 6. California Bureau of Automotive Repair; 7. Washington Attorney General; 8. Massachusetts Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation; 9. CalRecycle; 10. Federal Trade Commission; 11. NHTSA
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