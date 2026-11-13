Christmas Tree Fires Average About $105,000 in Damage. 6 Ways to Prevent One

A Christmas tree is a big pile of kindling you’ve invited into your living room. Most years, that’s fine. But when one catches fire, it doesn’t smolder politely while you hunt for the extinguisher.
“A dry, natural Christmas tree fire can be very large and grow exceptionally quickly,” says Isaac Leventon, a research scientist with the National Institute of Standards and Technology, in a University of Maryland report on Christmas tree fire safety testing.
Here are the numbers. From 2020 through 2024, fire departments across the country were called to an average of 143 home fires a year that began with a Christmas tree, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
Those fires killed seven people, injured 13 and caused $15 million in direct property damage each year, on average.
Do the division and that works out to roughly $105,000 in damage per fire. That’s our math, not NFPA’s, and it’s an average — some fires are caught early, and some take the whole house.
Either way, it’s a lot to lose to something you bought in a parking lot.
The good news: The fixes are cheap, and most of them are just habits. Here are six to lock in before you plug anything in.
1. Water it every day
This is the big one. The U.S. Fire Administration says to water your tree daily, because a dried-out tree can burn hot and fast.
The Maryland safety tests made the point visually. Researchers burned healthy, well-watered Douglas firs next to dried-out ones. The moisture in a tree affected how easily it caught fire, how fast the flames spread and how big the fire got.
My advice: Check the stand every morning, the same way you’d check the coffee maker. If the water’s below the base of the trunk, you’re late.
Buying artificial? The Consumer Product Safety Commission says to look for a “fire resistant” label on the box.
2. Keep it 3 feet from anything hot
The fire administration’s rule of thumb: Keep the tree at least 3 feet from anything that throws heat — a fireplace, radiator, space heater, candle or heat vent. And don’t let it block a doorway or other way out.
That heat-vent detail is the one people miss. You pick the corner that looks best, and it happens to sit right on top of a floor register that blows warm, dry air on the branches all day.
This isn’t a minor factor. According to the fire administration, decorations sitting too close to heat cause nearly half of all holiday decoration fires.
3. Retire old light strings and go LED
According to NFPA, electrical gear — wiring, cords or the lights themselves — played a part in 2 of every 5 home tree fires from 2020 through 2024.
So before the lights go on the tree, inspect every strand, as the fire administration recommends. Any string whose wires are frayed or pinched goes in the trash, not on the tree and not back in the box for next year.
If you’re replacing strings anyway, go LED. Energy Star says its certified LED light strings stay cool to the touch, which cuts the fire risk. They also draw roughly 92% less power than old-style incandescent strings and can outlast them by as much as tenfold.
No glass bulbs, no filaments, nothing to shatter when the cat goes after the bottom branches. I’d call that an easy upgrade.
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4. Don’t daisy-chain your way to a fire
The CPSC’s advice is not to link more than three incandescent strings and not to overload an outlet.
Three more habits, courtesy of the fire department in Prince William County, Virginia, in its holiday safety guidance:
- Use indoor lights inside and outdoor lights outside. They’re made for different conditions.
- Turn off the tree lights every time you leave the house.
- Turn them off before you go to bed. A timer makes this automatic. A tree that glows all night while everyone’s asleep is a tree nobody’s watching.
5. Move the candles — or fake them
Candles are a holiday problem hiding in plain sight. The NFPA says they start about a third of home decoration fires year-round. In December, that share jumps to almost half.
The fire administration says to keep a lit candle a foot or more from anything flammable, in a sturdy holder nobody can knock over. The CPSC says to never leave one burning unattended and to blow it out before you leave the room.
Better yet, take the CPSC’s other suggestion and use flameless candles. The battery versions can pass for the real thing, and they can’t set a garland on fire.
6. Get it out of the house on time
The longer the tree stays up, the drier it gets. The fire administration says to get rid of it after Christmas, or sooner once it’s dry.
And “out of the house” means out. The Prince William County fire department warns against leaving a dried-out tree in the home or garage, or propping it outside against the house while you wait for pickup.
Drag it to the curb, take it to a recycling drop-off or follow whatever your town’s collection schedule says. A dead tree leaning on your siding for three weeks is the same fuel load, just relocated.
Bottom line: Check the policy before the tree goes up
These fires are rare. But if one happens to you, rare doesn’t matter. Your house and everything in it suddenly depend on one document you probably haven’t read in years.
A homeowners policy pays when fire damages or destroys your home, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. It can also cover additional living expenses while you’re displaced, up to the policy’s limit. And you cover the deductible yourself on every claim.
The NAIC suggests a yearly check-in with your agent to confirm your coverage still fits. Now’s a good time. While you’re at it, walk through the house with your phone and video your belongings. That’s your inventory if you ever have to file.
If the review shows you’re underinsured or overpaying, you can compare homeowners insurance quotes here. And if your mortgage is paid off, don’t take that as a reason to drop coverage. No mortgage doesn’t mean no fire risk.
Finally, two cheap pieces of insurance that aren’t policies.
First, flip over your smoke alarms — if the date on the back is a decade old, that alarm is done. Second, while you’re thinking about fire, see the places you should never keep your phone. Two of them can start one.
Water the tree. Unplug it at night. Then enjoy it.
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