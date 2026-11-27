Money Talks News may earn commission or revenue through links in the content below. Our editorial team independently selects all products. Compensation does not influence our recommendations.
This Black Friday, checkout screens and store registers will push one promise harder than any doorbuster: no interest for 12 months. Clark Howard wants you to hear an alarm bell instead.
On his Nov. 6 podcast, the consumer advocate took on what his show called “No No No Plans.” Those are the “No interest, no down payment, no payments for months” deals retailers dangle at the register.
The episode notes call them “one of the most dangerous traps in modern retail finance.” (1)
He’s been on this beat for years. Back in 2017, a story on deferred interest said he calls the charge hiding inside these deals “hideous retroactive interest.” (2)
I once served on the board of Consumer Credit Counseling, and Clark is right. Come up short at the deadline, and the bill can include interest on money you already paid back. (3)
Here’s how to spot the trap, what it really costs and how to get time to pay without it.
1. Look for the word “if”
Federal regulators lay out the difference plainly. A true zero-interest deal reads something like “0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months.” A deferred-interest deal reads like “No interest if paid in full within 12 months.” (4)
With the true 0% deal, interest starts only on whatever is left when the promotion ends, and only from that day forward. With the deferred deal, interest piles up quietly every month. Pay in full on time and it vanishes. Miss, and it all lands at once. (4)
Let’s say you buy a $1,500 TV on a deferred plan, pay $100 a month and still owe $300 when the year is up. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) found that the biggest retailers’ store cards averaged a 32.66% APR (annual interest rate) in December 2024. (5)
The CFPB says the back interest is usually figured on what you owed in each month since the purchase. (3)
Run it that way and the TV costs you roughly $310 in back interest, more than you still owe on the TV itself. Real bills use daily balances, so yours could differ a bit.
Want time to pay off a big holiday purchase? A real 0% intro APR card gives you that breathing room without the look-back.
This card offers a generous 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers into 2028, plus up to 5% cash back on everyday purchases and no annual fee.
Once the intro period ends, the regular rate kicks in, so plan to be done before then. Learn more about this card today.
2. Don’t trust the minimum payment
The minimum the store bills you each month probably won’t clear the balance before the deadline, the CFPB warns. (3) Paying exactly what the statement asks for can walk you right into the back-interest bill.
The fix is simple division. Take the purchase price, divide it by the number of promo months, and pay at least that much. On the TV above, that’s $125 a month, not $100.
Better yet, aim to finish a month or two early. One slow payment or a holiday mix-up in the final stretch shouldn’t be what costs you hundreds.
3. Watch where your extra money goes
If the same store card also carries purchases at the regular rate, the card company can apply anything above your minimum to the higher-rate balance first. Only in the last two billing cycles does the extra have to go to the deferred purchase. (3)
Two months is rarely enough time to catch up. Call the card company and ask it to apply your extra payments to the promotional balance from the start, a step the CFPB itself recommends. (4) It doesn’t have to say yes, but it’s worth asking.
And don’t run late. Fall more than 60 days behind on a minimum payment, and you could lose the no-interest period altogether. (3) Setting up automatic payments for at least the minimum takes five minutes.
Before you read on: nearly 1.5 million people have signed up for my free newsletter, and Money Talks has been around for more than 35 years, longer than most money sites. Why? Straight answers, without the hype or the jargon. Join them with the free Money Talks Newsletter. It takes 10 seconds, and you can leave anytime.
4. If the holidays land on top of debt you already carry
A deferred deal is riskiest for people who are already juggling card balances. Every dollar that goes to old debt is a dollar that isn’t racing the promo deadline.
If you have $15,000 or more in unsecured debt, National Debt Relief is one of the most established debt-relief providers in the U.S. They’ve helped over 500,000 people, hold an A+ BBB rating, and are top-rated by ConsumerAffairs, Top Consumer Reviews, and others.
How it works: fill out a quick form, and a certified debt specialist will review your situation. If they can help, they’ll build an affordable plan and estimate when you could be debt-free. There’s no upfront fee and no obligation to get started.
Take the first step toward debt-free.
5. Already said yes? Find your real deadline
The date your promotion ends may not be the same as your regular monthly due date. (3) Find it on your statement, and mark the calendar a month before it.
Then check your progress. If the remaining balance divided by the months left is more than you can manage, act before the deadline, not after.
One way out, if you qualify: move the store balance to a card with a 0% intro APR on balance transfers, like the card in section 1, so the store balance is paid off in full before the promotion ends.
Start well ahead of the deadline, since a transfer can take time to go through, and make sure the new card’s limit covers the whole balance. Then weigh the transfer fee against the back interest you’d avoid.
My take
A “no interest” store deal is a bet that you’ll slip, and the store sets the odds.
If you can pay cash, pay cash. If you need time, pick the offer without the word “if,” and pass that tip along to the people you’ll be shopping with this weekend.
You can either look rich or be rich, but you probably won’t live long enough to do both.
Sources: 1. The Clark Howard Podcast, Nov. 6, 2026 episode; 2. WSB-TV; 3. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 4. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 5. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Add a Comment