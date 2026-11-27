The handiest ground beef at Costco comes in neat 1-pound tubes, five to a bag, frozen and ready to toss in the cart.
It’s probably not the best deal in the building, though. The cheaper ground beef usually isn’t on the shelf at all. You have to ask for it.
Here’s what that one question can save you, and how to make sure the savings don’t end up in the trash.
What the grab-and-go pack really costs
In June, Tasting Table reported that Costco’s Kirkland Signature 91% lean five-pack had climbed to $33.99. That’s about $6.80 a pound. The same pack used to sell for less than $25, according to the report.
To be fair to Costco, $6.80 isn’t outrageous for beef that lean. The government’s average price for lean and extra-lean ground beef was $8.40 a pound in October, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Regular ground beef averaged about $6.76.
So the five-pack comes in under the national average for lean beef. But part of what you’re buying is convenience. Somebody already split it into tidy pounds for you.
The question to ask at the meat counter
Walk past the packages, find the meat department window and ask the butcher for a 10-pound “chub.” That’s a long tube of ground beef. (They also come in 5-pound sizes.)
The chub is nearly always cheaper per pound than the packages on the shelf. The exact price varies by warehouse, so check the per-pound price on the label before you commit.
Here’s why it matters. Every dollar a pound you save on a 10-pound tube is $10 back in your pocket. Buy one a month, and that’s $120 a year — for asking one question.
Also ask what lean percentage you’re getting. Costco’s business-delivery site lists 10-pound Kirkland tubes in 73%, 80% and 90% lean, so the tube you get depends on what your warehouse carries.
While you’re at it, learn to read the rest of the store’s signals. Costco’s price tags have a secret code that hints at how good a price is and how long it’ll last.
Match the fat to the dinner
That lean number isn’t just a health label. It decides whether dinner turns out juicy or dry.
Beef that’s at least 90% lean works best as an ingredient in tacos, chili and casseroles, according to South Dakota State University Extension. Fattier blends make better burgers because they stay juicier and are more forgiving if you overcook them.
So if the butcher hands you a lean tube, plan your meals around it. Save it for chili, spaghetti sauce and taco night. On burger night, buy a smaller package with more fat.
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Split it up the day you get home
Ten pounds of ground beef is a bargain only if you eat all 10 pounds. The way to make sure you do is to deal with it the minute you get home.
The USDA says to use ground beef within two days of buying it or freeze it. So don’t let the tube sit in the fridge too long. Divide it into 1-pound portions, about 10 bags’ worth.
To keep it longer, the USDA says to wrap it in freezer bags, freezer paper, foil or heavy-duty plastic wrap. Flatten the bags so they stack neatly.
Frozen ground beef stays safe indefinitely, but the quality slips over time, so the agency suggests using it within four months. Write the date on every bag.
Before it’s time to cook, thaw it in the refrigerator. That’s the safest method, per the USDA’s ground beef guide, and it lets you cook it or refreeze it within a day or two.
Thawed it in cold water or the microwave? Then cook it before you refreeze it. And whatever you make, cook ground beef to 160 degrees Fahrenheit.
For more ways to stretch beef while prices stay high, see these butcher tricks that slice your beef bill.
No freezer space? Here’s the cheap fallback
Not everybody has room for 10 pounds of beef, and not everybody has a Costco membership. You’ve still got options.
Split a tube with a neighbor, a friend or a grown kid. You each get the per-pound price without the freezer headache.
Or skip the warehouse and watch your supermarket’s weekly ad. When ground beef goes on sale, compare the per-pound price to what you’d pay at Costco. Sometimes the grocery store wins, which is why there are meats worth skipping at Costco altogether.
And if you’re paying for a membership, make sure it’s paying you back — starting with avoiding these shopping mistakes that cost you money at warehouse stores.
The bottom line: The most convenient package is often not the cheapest. At Costco, the better deal on ground beef is sitting behind the counter, waiting for somebody to ask.
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