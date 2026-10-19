‘Couldn’t Be Us’: Aldi Teases New Starbucks Bearista Cup Dupe

Aldi is releasing a cheaper option for those who couldn’t get their hands on the viral Starbucks Bearista cups.
The supermarket chain announced the cups in an Instagram post on Oct. 17, saying that they will be available this week.
The company also threw shade at Starbucks for releasing its first Bearista cups in November 2025 and charging $29.95.
“$30 for a bear cup?” Aldi wrote. “Couldn’t be us.”
According to the post, the bear cups feature a clear bear wearing a pink beanie and a striped pink-and-white scarf around its neck. The cup also comes with a pink-and-white straw. Another version features a penguin with green-and-white accessories.
USA TODAY contacted Starbucks and Aldi on Oct. 19 for more information on the cups but did not receive an immediate response.
Here’s what to know about Aldi’s take on the cup and how to get your hands on one.
When Can I Get the Aldi Bear Cup?
Aldi’s Instagram post says the new cups will be released in its stores on Wednesday, Oct. 21.
How Much Do the Aldi Bear Cups Cost?
The cups cost $4.99.
Starbucks, Other Companies Release Bear-Themed Cups
Starbucks first released its glass Bearista cold cup in November 2025 for just under $30. The 20-ounce bear-shaped cup dons a green Starbucks beanie and came with a straw. The limited release was part of Starbucks’ holiday merchandise line.
The cups sold out quickly, Starbucks previously confirmed to USA TODAY.
“The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast,” the company said.
Since then, the company has released different versions of the cup, such as the FIFA World Cup version in June (sold online only for U.S. shoppers), the pink version in July, plus the Snoopy glass cold cup released in mid-September as part of the Starbucks + Peanuts Fall Collection.
The cups have since been listed on online resale websites like eBay and Mercari for hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars.
Aldi is not the first company to sell cups that look similar to Starbucks’ Bearista cups.
Some of the retailers who have sold similar cups are:
- Walmart
- Kohl’s
- Amazon
- Etsy
Contributing: Melina Khan and Mike Snider, USA TODAY
Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY’s trending team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757. Email her at [email protected].
Reporting by Saleen Martin, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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