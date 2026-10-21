Cracker Barrel Adds New Dishes to Its 2026 Holiday Menu

Cracker Barrel is getting ready for the holidays with new seasonal dishes, returning favorites and Thanksgiving meals customers can order to enjoy at home.
The restaurant chain announced in a news release that its 2026 holiday lineup will include new offerings like Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes and a Country Fried Turkey Sandwich alongside seasonal drinks and familiar comfort-food favorites.
Customers planning Thanksgiving celebrations can also order Heat & Serve meals for home pickup.
Here’s what to know about Cracker Barrel’s new holiday menu and holiday meal options.
What’s on Cracker Barrel’s New Holiday Menu?
The seasonal menu features options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, including two new dishes and several returning favorites. The menu started being available to customers on Oct. 20.
Here’s what’s available:
- Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes: Buttermilk pancakes filled with cinnamon swirls and topped with cream cheese icing. The breakfast includes two eggs and a choice of bacon or smoked sausage.
- Country Fried Turkey Sandwich: A crispy turkey tenderloin served on a toasted bun with gravy and cranberry relish.
- Country Fried Turkey: Hand-breaded turkey tenderloins covered in herb gravy and served with country sides, cranberry relish and a choice of biscuits or corn muffins.
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Breakfast: Cinnamon streusel bread dipped in batter, griddled and finished with cinnamon and cream cheese icings. It comes with eggs and a choice of bacon or sausage.
- Cinnamon Swirl Latte: A hot or iced cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream, icing drizzle and cinnamon.
- Rich DIY Hot Chocolate: A returning seasonal drink topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle, with additional toppings customers can customize.
What Are Cracker Barrel’s Holiday Meal Options?
Customers can pre-order Thanksgiving Heat & Serve meals for pickup between Nov. 21 and 29.
The Turkey Family Dinner serves four to six people and includes turkey breast, sweet potato casserole, green beans, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish and sweet rolls.
The Turkey Feast serves eight to 10 people and includes two turkey breasts, sides, sweet rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie.
Customers who schedule pickup for Nov. 23 or 24 can receive a free $5 bonus card. Orders require at least 12 hours’ notice, and meals are available while supplies last.
Cracker Barrel also offers separate Heat & Serve meals for Christmas celebrations at home, with pickup available Dec. 21-28. Customers can find more information on the company’s holiday website.
Is Cracker Barrel Open on Thanksgiving and Christmas?
Cracker Barrel plans to serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal at its restaurants on Thursday, Nov. 26. The meal includes roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, green beans, sweet potato casserole and cranberry relish.
Thanksgiving hours may vary by location.
Cracker Barrel will be closed Christmas Day.
Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at [email protected], or on X @athompsonUSAT
Reporting by Anthony Thompson, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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