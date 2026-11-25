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Dave Ramsey says a retiree with $1 million can live on $80,000 a year and never touch the principal. “If it’s making 12% and you pull out less than 12%, it will always be there,” he told a caller on “The Ramsey Show” in early November (1).
Suze Orman isn’t so sure about returns like that. On her Nov. 15 “Women & Money” podcast, telling retirees in their 70s to own their homes outright rather than borrow to invest, she questioned whether anyone can guarantee even an 8% stock market return (2, 3).
She wasn’t answering Ramsey. But put the two side by side, and you get the biggest money question in retirement: How much can you take out each year without running out?
I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and spent more than 10 years on Wall Street, including as a stockbroker on Black Monday in 1987. So I’ll referee this one on the numbers. The deciding factor isn’t how much the market earns. It’s when.
Here’s how to pick a withdrawal rate that fits you.
1. An average return isn’t a paycheck
Let’s say you retired at the start of 1973 with Ramsey’s hypothetical portfolio, all in an S&P 500 index fund. Over the next 20 years, the index returned an average of 12.6% a year, dividends included (4). That’s better than Ramsey assumed.
And it’s also an average. Not every year was that good.
Say you took his yearly withdrawal at the start of every year, with no raises for inflation. The market fell in 1973 and again in 1974. After those two years, your savings had shrunk by nearly half, to about $525,000.
It never recovered. By 1992, the 20th year, there wasn’t enough left to cover the withdrawal.
Run the exact same 20 years of returns in reverse order, good years first, and the same withdrawals leave you with about $3.6 million.
Same average. Same withdrawals. That’s sequence-of-returns risk: Losses early in retirement, while you’re pulling money out, do damage that later gains can’t undo. (These figures leave out fees and taxes.)
2. Use the research as a starting point, not your number
The well-known 4% rule came from financial planner William Bengen’s 1994 study. He found that taking 4% the first year, then raising it for inflation, never emptied a portfolio in less than 33 years in the history he tested (5).
Morningstar’s latest research lands a bit lower: 3.9% for 2026 retirees who want steady, inflation-adjusted spending. That assumes a 30-year retirement, 30% to 50% in stocks and a 90% chance the money lasts (6).
Those are rules of thumb. Your safe rate depends on your age, investment mix, taxes and other income, so it’s worth having someone run your own accounts through a stretch like 1973’s.
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3. Each guru has a point
To be fair to Ramsey, he didn’t tell the caller to spend everything the market earns. He suggested leaving about 4.5 percentage points of the 12% earnings in the account each year to keep up with inflation (1). And he’s right that a long retirement needs stocks to grow.
Suze is more cautious. She has said someone retiring in their early 60s should take no more than about 3% in the first year, that 4% can work for someone starting at 70, and that a higher rate may be fine if guaranteed income covers living costs (7).
On Ramsey’s example, her starting rate would pay $30,000 a year, well under half of what he suggested.
That makes sense: The later you start, the fewer years your money has to cover.
4. Cover your basic bills with steady income first
The less you need from your investments, the less a bad market can hurt you. Start by adding up the income that arrives every month no matter what stocks do, such as Social Security and any pension.
If that covers your must-pay bills, your savings only fund the extras, and you can cut back when markets fall. Morningstar also found that delaying Social Security is a smart move for retirees who want more lifetime income (6). If there’s still a gap, there’s another option.
If you’re in your mid-50s or older and have at least $50,000 set aside, consider an annuity. An annuity can turn part of your savings into income on a schedule you pick, starting now or later.
What it pays depends on how much you put in, your age and the insurer’s rates. To check them out, compare annuities through Ethos. (Ethos annuities aren’t available in New York.)
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5. Decide your pay cut before the market does
Morningstar found that retirees who can live with some ups and downs in their spending can start with a withdrawal rate of nearly 6% (6). The trade-off is that you agree, in advance, to spend less after bad years.
A simple version: Skip your inflation raise any year your portfolio lost money. A stricter one: Cut your withdrawal by a set percentage if your balance falls below a level you pick today.
Write the rule down when markets are calm. It’s a much harder call to make mid-crash.
My take
Ramsey is right that stocks belong in a long retirement, and Suze is right that nobody can promise you a return. If you’re starting in your 60s, begin closer to her number than his, and let good years earn you a raise.
Sources: 1. The Ramsey Show transcript, “Make Decisions Based on Facts, Not Fear”; 2. Suze Orman’s Women & Money podcast, Nov. 15, 2026; 3. 24/7 Wall St.; 4. NYU Stern School of Business, historical S&P 500 returns; 5. Journal of Financial Planning, William Bengen; 6. Morningstar; 7. The Motley Fool
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