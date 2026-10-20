Disney Villains Take Over McDonald’s Boo Buckets. How to Get Yours

Disney villains are taking over McDonald’s Happy Meals for Halloween.
The fast food chain unveiled its new line of the fan-favorite Boo Buckets for Halloween, which feature several iconic Disney villains, including Ursula from “The Little Mermaid” and Scar from “The Lion King.”
Fans can get the spooky, Disney-inspired buckets starting Tuesday, Oct. 20, just in time to use them as their Trick-or-Treat candy buckets after they made their debut over a week before Halloween.
Each Boo Bucket comes with a decorative topper lid and is inspired by the Disney villain displayed on the bucket and stickers featuring “iconic characters and details true fans will recognize,” according to McDonald’s.
The Boo Bucket, which replaces the usual Happy Meal box, has been a Halloween tradition at the fast-food giant, returning periodically since it was first offered in 1986. The first Boo Buckets were a trio of orange pails, each with one of three scary expressions.
Here’s what to know.
When Can You Get a Boo Bucket?
The new Boo Buckets Happy Meal will become available starting Tuesday, Oct. 20, for a limited time at participating restaurants.
How to Get a McDonald’s Boo Bucket
The McDonald’s Disney Villains Boo Buckets will replace the traditional Happy Meal box as long as supplies last.
Boo Bucket prices are determined by each individual restaurant and may vary based on location, according to McDonald’s.
When you order a Boo Bucket Meal in a restaurant or using the McDonald’s app, you can choose from several entrées: a hamburger (you can add cheese) and 4-piece or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets meals. You also get a drink, apple slices and French fries.
Which Disney Villains Are Featured on the Buckets?
The pails will feature the following villains:
- Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty”
- Ursula from “The Little Mermaid”
- Jafar from “Aladdin”
- Scar from “The Lion King”
- Cruella from “One Hundred and One Dalmatians”
Fans React to the New Boo Buckets
Whether they’re a Disney adult (a grown-up Disney fan), a lover of all things Halloween or neither, people took to McDonald’s comment section to share their thoughts.
Not everyone in the comment section was happy about the Happy Meal Boo Bucket.
“As fun as this is, I was hoping for the OG buckets…,” one person commented. “[Definitely] skipping this year’s buckets.”
Another person said the buckets were “super disappointing.”
But others were incredibly excited to get their hands on the villainous buckets.
“And just like that I have to collect these,” commented one user in one of McDonald’s posts.
Others talked about which buckets they wanted. One person said they “need Cruella” while another said they wanted the bucket that featured Scar.
Julia Gomez is a Trending reporter for USA TODAY and covers space phenomena, scientific studies and natural disasters. Connect with her on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and TikTok: @juliamariegz, or email her at [email protected].
Mike Snider is a national trending news reporter for USA TODAY. You can follow him on Threads, Bluesky, X and email him at mikegsnider & @mikegsnider.bsky.social & @mikesnider & [email protected].
Reporting by Julia Gomez and Mike Snider, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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