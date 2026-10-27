Do These 11 Things and You’ll Be Debt-Free in 3 Years

Whether you’re drowning in debt, or simply want to turbocharge your savings, the solution isn’t necessarily making more money—it’s stopping the behaviors that aren’t allowing you to get ahead and starting new, better habits.
I should know. Just a few years ago, I had tiny savings and giant debt. Today, it’s the opposite.
Here’s what you need to know: small changes over time can create massive results. The best part? These aren’t extreme lifestyle changes. They’re simple adjustments that free up hundreds of dollars monthly without making you feel deprived. Here’s what to do, and stop doing, starting right now.
Not all of these ideas will work for you, but some will, so be sure and read them all.
1.See every subscription you’re accidentally paying for
Forgotten streaming services, free trials that never ended, bills that creep up every year — recurring charges are the easiest money leak to miss.
Rocket Money connects securely to your accounts and puts every subscription on one screen — cancel the ones you don’t want in a few taps.
It negotiates cable, internet, and phone bills and flags fee hikes before they hit.
Members have saved over $1 billion to date. Getting started is free.
Ten minutes could stop the leak for good.
2. Stop getting ripped off on big expenses like insurance
How would you feel if you found out you’re throwing away $1,200 annually just to pad some insurance company’s bottom line?
It’s very possible. But there’s only one way to know for sure.
This new car insurance shopping tool can tell if you’re overpaying for your car insurance with just a few clicks.
This new home insurance comparison tool exposes what home insurers don’t want you to see: identical coverage for hundreds less.
Take 3 minutes right now, click those links and see if you can save serious money: that’s what I did.
But don’t forget the cardinal rule: When you find ways to spend less on major expenses, don’t blow that extra money: Put it toward your mortgage, or invest it.
3. Earn $1,340 while watching TV
Swapping a little spare time for extra money is easier than you think. I made up to $1,340/month doing it.
Lots of companies let you earn money for testing apps, playing games and taking surveys. But the one I used, FreeCash, is in a league of its own.
They list thousands of offers from companies with most taking only around 5-10 minutes to complete.
4. Don’t let a $4,000 repair bill burn you
Unexpected financial shocks are a leading cause of stress in retirement. With repair costs rising, one transmission failure could wipe out months of hard-earned savings.
Stop gambling with your financial future. Endurance pays the mechanic directly, so your retirement funds stay where they belong—in your account.
They cover vehicles up to 20 years old. Includes 24/7 roadside assistance and rental benefits.
Protect My Retirement Savings Now.
5. Ask this company to get rid of your credit card debt
Worrying about debt is probably the worst way you can spend your time, and paying interest and late fees is the worst way you can spend your money.
If you’ve got a problem, like I did, the sooner you deal with it, the better.
If you have over $10,000 in debt, National Debt Relief is one of the most respected providers of debt relief in the U.S.
There’s no upfront fee and no obligation to get started.
Ready to start a new, happier chapter of your life?
6. Tackle your credit card debt by paying 0% interest until 2027
If you have outstanding credit card debt, getting a new 0% intro APR credit card could help ease the pressure while you pay down your balances.
Our credit card experts identified top credit cards that are perfect for anyone looking to pay down debt and not add to it!
Click through to see what all the hype is about.
7. Cut your phone bill in half without sacrificing coverage quality
If you’re with a major carrier, pull up your last phone bill right now. Chances are, you’re paying $70-100+ per month for unlimited data – money that could be growing in your investment accounts instead.
Mint Mobile runs on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network and offers unlimited data for just $30/month (with upfront payment required). This isn’t just a great price—it’s truly unlimited.
Customers get unlimited talk, text, and high-speed 5G • 4G data on the nation’s largest 5G network, with no hard data caps. Over 2 million people have already made the switch.
Still unsure about coverage quality? Every Mint plan comes with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee for purchases made on Mint Mobile
Switching is simple: bring your own phone and number, and get started in as little as 15 minutes.
Calculate Your Exact Savings Based on Your Current Bill
See additional terms and conditions, here.
8. Use your home to get rid of high-interest debt
When my home soared in value, I turned to a home equity line of credit (HELOC) to replace my high-interest credit card debt with a much lower-interest loan. I saved hundreds annually by simply swapping credit card interest for HELOC interest.
Those savings eventually helped me pay off my house.
HELOCs could be the fastest, easiest and cheapest way to access extra cash, for whatever purpose, from consolidating debt to upgrading an outdated kitchen: HELOC rates are less than half what credit cards charge
In seconds, Money.com's comparison page will show you the best rates in your area, so you know you’re getting the best deal.
9. Switch banks and get up to a $400 bonus
Another example of getting an edge: getting paid simply for opening a better bank account. If you’re banking at a traditional brick-and-mortar bank, you’re getting ripped off. They’re charging you monthly for a checking account and paying a pittance on your savings.
Better idea? SoFi.
They offer a combination checking-and-savings account, and if you set up direct deposit, you’ll earn a competitive APY on your savings — with new members eligible for a limited-time APY boost. (Can change without notice.) That’s many times the national average.
Direct-deposit $5,000 or more within the first 25 days, and you'll get a $400 bonus. Direct-deposit $1,000 to $5,000, you’ll get a $50 bonus.
That’s free money.
Earn up to 4.40% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 1.10% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 10/20/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account between 10/20/26 and 12/31/27, then within 60 days of account opening receive an eligible direct deposit OR $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits. You must maintain eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days to keep the Boost, for up to 6 months. Rates variable, subject to change.
Terms apply at sofi.com/banking. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
10. Save as Much as 80% on your Weight Loss Meds
I thought GLP-1s were out of my financial reach, but then I found a smarter way.
Found is an industry-leading telehealth platform that makes weight loss medication affordable — with or without insurance. If you have coverage, their simple eligibility checker helps you unlock prices as low as $3 a day. No insurance? No problem. You still get access to compounded GLP-1s starting at just $149 a month.
A board-certified clinician will personalize your prescription, whether you want an injection or a daily pill.
Check your eligibility in 3 minutes.
Plus, you will get $100 off your first month. Fast, discreet delivery brings expert care right to your door.
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Do your future self a favor and subscribe right now.
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