Don’t Itemize? You Can Finally Deduct up to $2,000 for Charity

For as long as most of us can remember, the tax code has played favorites with generosity.
If you itemized — often homeowners with big mortgages, big state tax bills and big incomes — your donations cut your taxes. If you took the standard deduction, like the vast majority of Americans, your church envelope and your food bank check earned you exactly nothing.
That changes with gifts you make this year. Starting in tax year 2026, people who don’t itemize can deduct up to $1,000 in cash donations, or up to $2,000 for married couples filing jointly, according to the IRS. You’ll claim it on the return you file in 2027.
As a CPA, I’ve watched a lot of tax breaks get written for people who already have accountants. This one’s actually aimed at everybody else. But it comes with rules, and a deadline that’s closer than you think.
Here’s what you need to know to get every dollar of it.
1. You probably qualify, because you probably don’t itemize
This break is built for people who take the standard deduction. That’s most of us.
For tax year 2022, 88.6% of individual returns claimed the standard deduction, while just 9.5% itemized, according to preliminary IRS Statistics of Income data.
The reason is simple math. For 2026, the standard deduction is $16,100 for single filers and $32,200 for married couples filing jointly. Unless your mortgage interest, state and local taxes, donations and other itemized deductions add up to more than that, itemizing doesn’t pay.
Until now, that meant your giving was invisible to the IRS. Aside from a small, temporary break during the pandemic — up to $300 for 2020 donations, and up to $600 for joint filers in 2021 — non-itemizers got nothing.
2. For many families, it’s worth $200 to $440
A deduction isn’t a dollar-for-dollar refund. It reduces your taxable income, so what it’s worth depends on your tax bracket.
Here’s how the math works using the IRS’ 2026 rates:
Married couples filing jointly who give $2,000 save $200 in the 10% bracket, $240 in the 12% bracket and $440 in the 22% bracket. The 22% rate kicks in on joint taxable income over $100,800.
Single filers who give $1,000 save $100 in the 10% bracket, $120 at 12% and $220 at 22%. The 22% bracket starts at $50,400 of taxable income for singles.
Land in a higher bracket and you’ll save more.
That’s not life-changing money. But think of it this way: If you were going to give $2,000 anyway, the government is now picking up the tab for a couple of nice dinners out. Leaving it on the table makes no sense.
3. It’s cash only — your old couch doesn’t count
Here’s where people will trip up. The new deduction covers cash gifts only.
Cash is broader than it sounds. The IRS says cash contributions include gifts paid by check, bank transfer, credit card or payroll deduction, along with actual currency.
What doesn’t count: anything that isn’t money. The IRS specifically says clothing, stock and other property don’t qualify for the non-itemizer deduction.
So that trunk full of clothes you drop off at the thrift store? Still a good deed. Just not a deduction under this new rule.
And appreciated stock, which is often the smartest thing to give if you itemize, doesn’t work here either. If you don’t itemize, write a check.
Quick gut-check — if your money advice is coming from random online influencers, you’re playing a dangerous game. I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money since before the internet existed. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get expert advice that’s been tested by time.
4. Where the money goes matters
Not every place that takes donations qualifies.
The IRS says gifts to donor-advised funds don’t count toward the new non-itemizer deduction, and neither do gifts to what are called supporting organizations (charities set up mainly to fund or run another charity, such as a hospital’s or university’s support foundation). If you’ve parked money in one of those, it won’t help you here. Give directly to the charity instead.
The charity itself also has to be eligible to receive deductible gifts. A worthy cause and a qualified organization aren’t always the same thing.
Before you give, run the group through the IRS’ free Tax Exempt Organization Search Tool, which shows whether an organization can receive tax-deductible contributions.
And for more on sizing up a charity or ministry before you send money, see the checks I run before giving to a ministry.
5. Keep the receipts, even for $20
The IRS doesn’t take your word for it, and it never has.
For a cash gift of any size, you need proof: either your bank’s record of the payment or something in writing from the charity that shows its name, the date and the amount, according to IRS Tax Topic 506.
A canceled check, a bank record or a receipt from the charity does the job.
For any single gift of $250 or more, the rule gets stricter. You need a written acknowledgment from the charity itself, and you should have it in hand before you file. Ask for one if it doesn’t arrive on its own.
Here’s my advice: Set up a folder, paper or digital, today. Every time you give, drop the receipt in. Come tax time, you’ll have your proof in one place instead of digging through a year of bank statements.
6. If you do itemize, there’s a new catch
The same law that opened the door for non-itemizers made life a bit harder for people who itemize.
Starting in 2026, itemizers can deduct only the charitable gifts that exceed 0.5% of their adjusted gross income, according to IRS Publication 505. Anything under that floor isn’t deductible for 2026.
Say your adjusted gross income is $150,000. Half a percent is $750. Give $5,000 and only $4,250 counts as an itemized deduction.
If you’re close to the line between itemizing and not, run the numbers both ways. And if you’re a bigger giver, strategies like bunching several years of gifts into one can help.
I walk through those in how you can give smarter than America’s richest. If you’re 70½ or older, giving straight from your IRA is another route worth a look.
The bottom line
For the first time since the pandemic, the tax code is rewarding most Americans for giving, and it costs you nothing to claim.
Two things to do: Make your cash gifts to eligible charities by Dec. 31, because only gifts you actually make in 2026 count on your 2026 return. And save the proof for every single one.
Do that, and the IRS will help pay for your generosity.
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