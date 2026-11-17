Restarting forced collections on defaulted federal student loans before the midterms would be politically insane, one source told The Washington Sun in October.
Five sources said the Trump administration is preparing to do it after the vote.
Nearly 10 million borrowers in default could face seized wages, tax refunds and federal benefits starting in 2027, with the U.S. Department of the Treasury possibly hiring private debt collectors as soon as November 2026.
In January 2026, the Department of Education said it would temporarily delay wage garnishment and the Treasury Offset Program, the system that can seize tax refunds and Social Security benefits. It gave no restart date.
For older borrowers, the stakes come out of a monthly check. About 452,000 borrowers 62 and older in default likely collect Social Security, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau estimated in January 2025.
The Treasury can take up to 15% of a monthly benefit, as long as at least $750 remains, a floor set in 1996 and never adjusted for inflation.
1. Find out whether you are actually in default
Some older borrowers carry Parent PLUS loans taken out for a child’s degree years ago and have lost track of who holds them. A federal loan generally goes into default after about nine months without a payment.
Log in to your account at StudentAid.gov to see each loan’s status and who holds it. A loan in forbearance or an income-driven plan is not in default, even if the balance has grown.
2. Use the new online default portal
Treasury and the Education Department opened a Defaulted Loans Support Center on Sept. 30, 2026. Borrowers can apply online for rehabilitation or consolidation, upload documents, see an estimated payment and sign the agreement electronically.
Save a copy of every confirmation it gives you, along with the date you submitted each form.
3. Rehabilitate the loan with affordable payments
Rehabilitation takes a loan out of default after a series of consecutive on-time payments, generally nine, that are “reasonable and affordable,” according to the CFPB. The payment is based on your finances, not the balance.
It also removes the default notation from your credit history, though not the late payments that came before it. Starting July 1, 2027, federal rules allow a second rehabilitation, up from one, but it is still the option to use when you are confident you can keep paying.
4. Consolidate if you need out fast
Consolidation pays off the defaulted loans with a new federal loan. The CFPB calls it the fastest way out of default for borrowers who cannot repay in full, and it opens access to the department’s income-based plans, including the Repayment Assistance Plan that launched on July 1, 2026.
Borrowers who consolidate through the new center can get a temporary 1% interest rate reduction by signing up for autopay, according to Treasury. Consolidation does not erase the default from your credit report.
5. Ask for a hardship reduction
As many as 8 in 10 Social Security beneficiaries with defaulted loans may qualify to have collections suspended or reduced because of financial hardship, the CFPB found, yet many never ask. About 37% of beneficiaries with student loans rely on Social Security for 90% of their income.
If an offset notice arrives, respond before the deadline it lists, and document your rent, medical bills and other fixed costs.
6. Ask about a disability discharge
If your check comes from Social Security Disability Insurance, the loan itself may be eligible to be wiped out. The Education Department matches records with the Social Security Administration to identify borrowers eligible for a total and permanent disability discharge, but a borrower whose records fall through the cracks can apply directly.
A discharge wipes out the federal loan rather than pausing collection, so it is worth checking before agreeing to any payment plan.
Congress may not move faster than Treasury
Sen. Bernie Sanders announced the Stop Social Security Garnishment Act in August 2026, saying “no senior should have their Social Security payments taken away from them to pay back student debt.”
Any bill would have to pass the new Congress that convenes in January 2027 and still get Trump’s signature.
Social Security is already on the government’s short list of payments it can garnish for federal debts, and about 71% of offset money collected from fiscal 2001 through 2015 went to fees and interest rather than principal, the Government Accountability Office found.
For borrowers who want a hand sorting through their options before a notice shows up, free help with student loan debt can connect you with experts who work on garnishment and repayment problems.
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