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“Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider is in a fight that could catch other retirees off guard, too: someone wants a piece of his Social Security check.
His ex-wife, Elvira Schneider, has asked a court for portions of his Screen Actors Guild pension and his Social Security benefits to collect unpaid spousal support, Fox News reported in July. (1) By March 2026, she claimed he owed $2,382,548, including more than $984,000 in interest. (1)(2)
In a newer filing, Schneider reportedly acknowledges owing about $3.7 million in back support, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and reported Nov. 3 by International Business Times UK. (3)
But he’s fighting a plan to send half his Social Security to his ex-wife, arguing it “would substantially affect the resources available” to him. (3)
Back in July, he told Fox News, “Everything’s a negotiation.” (1)
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and I once served on the advisory board of my local Consumer Credit Counseling Service. Here’s the part that surprises a lot of people: Social Security is not untouchable.
Federal law lets Social Security withhold payments to enforce child support, alimony or restitution. (4) The IRS can take up to 15% of each payment for overdue federal taxes. (4) And other federal agencies can collect, too. (4)
The average retired worker will get about $2,170 a month after the 2027 cost-of-living raise, according to the Social Security Administration. (5) Here are five things that can take a bite out of a check like that, and what you can do about each one.
1. Back taxes you owe the IRS
The IRS can levy up to 15% of each Social Security payment for overdue federal tax debts until the debt is paid. (4) On a $2,170 check, that’s $325.50 a month.
There’s a safety valve. The IRS must release a levy if it creates an economic hardship, meaning you can’t meet basic, reasonable living expenses, according to the IRS’s Taxpayer Advocate Service. (6) If that’s you, call the IRS right away at the number on the levy or notice. (6)
If you owe more than you can pay, it can also help to compare your options with a tax professional before the IRS starts taking money.
A service like Tax Relief Comparison can help you compare your top tax relief options and find expert help, so you aren’t facing the IRS alone. Compare your tax relief options.
2. An ex-spouse with a court order
This is Schneider’s problem. Section 459 of the Social Security Act lets the agency withhold current and continuing payments to enforce a legal obligation to pay child support, alimony or restitution. (4)
Two details matter. First, Social Security says that by law, it doesn’t make retroactive adjustments. (4) Second, if you disagree with the garnishment, Social Security says to contact an attorney or representative where the court issued the order, not Social Security. (4)
In other words, the fight happens in the court that issued the order, not at your local Social Security office.
3. Other money you owe the federal government
The Treasury Department can also withhold Social Security to collect delinquent non-tax debts owed to other federal agencies. (4) The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau lists federal student loans as one example. (7)
There’s a cap. Under federal rules, the amount Treasury takes is the lesser of 15% of your monthly benefit or the amount your benefit exceeds $750. (8)
On a $2,170 check, 15% is $325.50, and the amount over $750 is $1,420. So the most Treasury could take is $325.50 a month.
If you get a notice, Social Security says to contact Treasury at 1-800-304-3107. (4)
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4. A late-life divorce that splits your retirement
Even before the fight over his Social Security, Schneider’s divorce reshaped his retirement. When the divorce was finalized in August 2019, he was ordered to pay $25,000 a month in support, according to The Wealth Advisor’s summary of the case. (2)
The settlement also gave Elvira an IRA worth about $60,000 and a share of his Screen Actors Guild pension. (2)
Most people won’t face numbers like that. But a divorce in your 60s can still split the savings and pension you were counting on, and there’s less time to rebuild.
If you’re going through a split, get help mapping out what your income will look like afterward, before you sign anything.
If you have $100,000 or more invested, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that can pair you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors, who are legally required to put your interests first. SmartAsset provides the match, not the advice.
The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes, and it asks for a phone number near the end. You control whether and when you respond to anyone. Get matched with a fiduciary advisor for free.
5. Private debt collectors? Not so easily
Here’s the good news. Before a debt collector can take Social Security, it must sue you and win a judgment, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. (7)
Even then, if your benefits arrive by direct deposit, your bank must protect two months’ worth of benefits, which stay in your account for you to use. (7) That protection may not apply if you deposit a paper check, so stick with direct deposit. (7)
If a collector does freeze your account, notify the court, your bank and the collector in writing right away, and consider getting legal help. (7)
My take
Schneider’s case is extreme, but the lesson isn’t. Social Security is a check many retirees count on, and it’s easy to assume nobody can touch it.
The truth is that a court order, the IRS or another federal agency can. A private debt collector has a much harder time.
So pay your taxes, deal with federal debts before they turn into offsets, and if you’re divorcing late in life, know exactly what you’re signing. Your future self is the one who’ll be living on that check.
Sources: 1. Fox News; 2. The Wealth Advisor; 3. International Business Times UK; 4. Social Security Administration; 5. Social Security Administration; 6. Taxpayer Advocate Service; 7. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; 8. Electronic Code of Federal Regulations
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