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Dunkin’ Code Gets You Free Coffee Today

and

Published

Advertising Disclosure

USA TODAY Network / Reuters

Dunkin’ has a midweek surprise for coffee lovers.

The chain is giving away one million free coffees today, Wednesday, Oct. 21, it confirmed to USA TODAY.

The deal is redeemable by entering a code on the Dunkin’ app.

Customers can use the deal on any coffee drink of their choosing.

Dunkin’ is currently offering a seasonal menu for Halloween, which includes coffee drinks like the “Terror-misu Cloud Latte” and “Nutty Nightmare Iced Coffee.”

Here’s what to know about getting a freebie.

Dunkin’ fans can use the code SIZEDOESNTMATTER to get a free coffee of any size.

The deal is available by entering the code on the Dunkin’ mobile app. On the app’s “offers” page, scroll down to the box that says “enter a promo code” and type in the code.

Only 1 million codes will be available, so customers will have to act fast.

Dunkin’ Halloween Menu

Here’s a look at Dunkin’s full Halloween drink menu, including coffee beverages that can be ordered with the freebie:

  • Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero: Apple flavors mixed with sparkling water
  • Midnight Apple Dunkin’ Zero: Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero mixed with blackberry flavor
  • Candy Kiss Dunkin’ Zero: Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero mixed with tropical mango flavor
  • Orchard Twist Dunkin’ Zero: Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero mixed with peach flavors
  • Sour Apple Energy: Green Apple Dunkin’ Zero mixed with lemonade and topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam
  • Dark Spell Daydream Refresher: Daydream Refresher with berry, clementine and blueberry flavors mixed with oat milk and topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam
  • Terror-misu Cloud Latte: Iced latte with espresso and tiramisu flavors, and layers of the Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam, topped with hot chocolate powder
  • Franki Matcha: Sweetened matcha green tea combined with whole milk and vanilla flavor, and topped with Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam
  • Creepy Crawler Coffee Chiller: Frozen coffee blended with tiramisu flavors, a drizzle of Purple Marshmallow Cold Foam and toppings of whipped cream and mocha drizzle
  • Midnight Potion Refresher: Berry Clementine Refresher mixed with green tea
  • Werewolf Punch Refresher: Punch-inspired drink that mixes blackberry, clementine, mango and pineapple flavors with lemonade
  • Nutty Nightmare Iced Coffee: Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and cream mixed with tiramisu and toasted almond flavors

Contributing: Julia Gomez

Melina Khan is a national trending reporter for USA TODAY. Keep up with her on X @melinakh and Instagram @bymelinakhan.

Reporting by Melina Khan, USA TODAY / USA TODAY. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect.

 
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