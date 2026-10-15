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Elon Musk Says SpaceX Has the ‘Last Critical Piece’ for Phone Coverage Across America. 5 Ways to Cut Your Bill Now

Kendall Blythe

Over two decades making money matters clear, practical and relatable.

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Elon Musk
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The morning after Elon Musk posted about SpaceX’s newest deal, investors sold off the companies that send you a phone bill. T-Mobile shares fell 11% and AT&T shares dropped 7.4% in morning trading on Oct. 9, 2026.

The deal covers a nationwide block of low-band airwaves that SpaceX says will position it to become a major mobile carrier in the U.S.

Musk was blunter on X: “This is the last critical piece of the spectrum puzzle needed for SpaceX to provide complete phone coverage in America.”

SpaceX has not announced consumer pricing, though its chief financial officer said in September that it plans to launch its next-generation mobile service in the first half of 2028. The Federal Communications Commission still needs to approve its purchase from investment firm Grain Management, and the company has asked regulators for expedited review.

Meanwhile, your current phone bill is moving the other way. Federal inflation data show wireless phone service prices jumped 5.9% in August 2026 from July. Economists pointed to plan changes at major carriers, including AT&T price increases on certain plans and T-Mobile retiring some older ones.

1. Find out whether your plan just got pricier

Many of the increases have landed on older plans. AT&T, for example, has added $5 per line a month to several retired unlimited plans, including Unlimited Starter, Unlimited Extra and Unlimited Premium. Some lines saw the increase in April, and others began seeing it in August.

AT&T says affected customers will find a “Monthly rate plan change notice” in the News you can use section of bills dated June 22 through Aug. 1, 2026. Whatever your carrier, compare your plan with the ones it sells now. A current plan may cost less for the same service, and AutoPay and paperless billing discounts can trim a few more dollars.

2. Pay only for the data you use

If your phone sits on home Wi-Fi most of the day, you may be paying for data you never touch. Your carrier’s app or online account shows how much you use each month. Look back three to six months before choosing a plan.

A smaller allowance could cut your bill without changing how you use your phone.

3. Try a smaller carrier on a big network

Lesser-known carriers rent space on the same networks as the big three and often charge less. Tello Mobile runs on T-Mobile’s network, offering the same calls, texts and 5G coverage for a fraction of the price, with plans from $10 a month.

Unlimited U.S. calling, international texting, eSIM and hotspot access come standard. Want more data? The Unlimited plan is $25 a month with 50GB of high-speed data.

Switching takes minutes; you keep your number and there is no contract. See Tello's plans.

4. Keep your number, but know what you owe

Federal rules let you keep your phone number when you switch carriers in the same area, and your old carrier cannot refuse to transfer it because you owe money. You still owe it, though.

If you are paying off a phone in installments, ask for the remaining balance before you leave, and check whether the phone needs to be unlocked to work on another network.

The same scrutiny applies to offers that tie a free phone to years of service. Although, it is worth noting that Verizon’s chief executive says free phones are off the table at his company, even for new launches.

5. See whether you qualify for Lifeline

The federal Lifeline program offers up to $9.25 a month off qualifying broadband or bundled phone-and-internet service, or up to $5.25 off phone-only service. Households with income at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines qualify, as do people enrolled in programs such as SNAP, Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income.

The benefit is limited to one per household, and you must recertify every year.

If SpaceX’s Starlink Mobile launches its own consumer plans, a no-contract plan lets you try it the day it arrives.

 
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