The person who helps an aging parent shower and dress is getting harder to find.
In a recent KFF survey, every state Medicaid program that responded reported a shortage of home care workers, and 43 said the shortage had grown since 2025.
The pressure may build.
Nearly one in three home care workers is an immigrant, and KFF researchers warned that the pool of available workers could shrink because of changes in immigration policy, pointing to the Trump administration’s “intensified immigration enforcement and restrictive policies.”
States listed immigration enforcement among the workforce problems they face.
For families, a thinner workforce can mean longer searches, more turnover and bigger bills.
The national median rate for a nonmedical caregiver reached $35 an hour in 2025, according to the CareScout Cost of Care Survey. At 44 hours a week, that works out to $80,080 a year.
1. Line up a backup before you need one
A family that depends on one aide can lose its care overnight. Immigrants make up 33% of home care workers nationally, and 14% are noncitizens, according to a KFF analysis of 2024 Census data.
Haiti is one of the most common countries of origin for immigrant direct care workers. On June 25, 2026, the Supreme Court allowed the administration to proceed with ending Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status (TPS). KFF says the decision could affect more than 300,000 Haitian TPS holders.
Ask your agency who else is trained on your parent’s routine, and write that routine down, including medications, mobility help and meals.
A second agency, a private aide or a family rotation you can call on short notice is far easier to arrange now than during a crisis.
2. Call the Eldercare Locator before you sign with anyone
The federal Eldercare Locator, run by the Administration for Community Living, connects families with local services for older adults. You can call or text 1-800-677-1116.
Your local Area Agency on Aging can often point you to in-home help, respite for family members and programs that may cost less than private agency rates, depending on where you live.
That help matters, because when paid care falls through, the fallback is often a relative, and family caregivers can lose thousands in yearly income when they cut back at work.
3. Apply for Medicaid home care early
If your parent has limited income and savings, Medicaid may pay for care at home through state programs. Those programs are feeling the same squeeze.
In the KFF survey, 39 states raised home care provider pay for 2026, down from 48 the year before, and the median Medicaid rate for personal care was about $19 an hour.
Approval can take time, so apply when care looks likely, not when it becomes urgent.
Medicare will not fill the gap. Medicare does not cover ongoing help with bathing, dressing and other daily tasks when that is the only care a parent needs.
4. Check whether PACE serves your area
The Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, combines medical care and in-home support for people who are at least 55, live in a PACE service area, need a nursing home level of care as certified by their state, and can live safely in the community with PACE’s help. It is available only in some states.
People with Medicaid pay no monthly premium for PACE. Those with only Medicare pay a monthly premium for the long-term care portion, plus a premium for Part D drugs. For approved care, there is no deductible, copayment or coinsurance.
5. Ask the VA about Aid and Attendance
Veterans and surviving spouses who receive a VA pension may qualify for extra monthly payments through Aid and Attendance.
The benefit covers people:
- Who need help with daily activities such as bathing, feeding and dressing
- Who must stay in bed
- Who live in a nursing home because of a disability
- Whose eyesight is severely limited
The underlying pension has its own income and net worth limits, so confirm eligibility with the VA before you count on the money.
6. Count home care as a medical expense at tax time
Families who itemize may be able to deduct part of the bill. The IRS treats qualified long-term care services as medical expenses when a chronically ill person needs them and they follow a plan of care prescribed by a licensed health care practitioner.
Chronically ill has a specific meaning here. Within the previous 12 months, a practitioner must have certified that the person cannot perform at least two activities of daily living without substantial help for at least 90 days, or needs substantial supervision because of severe cognitive impairment.
Only medical and dental costs above 7.5% of adjusted gross income are deductible, and the IRS generally separates nursing-type care from household chores, so keep the aide’s duties and invoices clearly documented.
7. Use adult day programs, but confirm they are still open
Adult day programs can cover daytime hours and let family caregivers keep working. They are under strain, too. In the KFF survey, 43 states reported permanent closures of home care providers in the previous year, and adult day health programs were the most common type, cited by 29 states.
Before you build a weekly schedule around one, ask how long the program has operated, how it is staffed and whether it accepts Medicaid or long-term care insurance.
The caregivers are getting older, too
Demand is not about to ease. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects about 760,500 openings a year for home health and personal care aides through 2035.
Meanwhile, 41% of direct care workers are 50 or older themselves, compared with 33% of all other adult workers, according to KFF. The typical aide earned $17.21 an hour in May 2025, about half the $35 median hourly rate families pay for a caregiver, according to BLS data.
If you are in your 50s or early 60s, it may be worth pricing long-term care insurance for yourself, since rates are typically lower than if you wait.
A written care plan, a backup caregiver and an early benefits application cost nothing but time.
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