Fed Chair Kevin Warsh Says the Fed Will ‘Deliver Price Stability.’ Here’s What Another Hike Would Do to Your Card Balance

“At the Federal Reserve, we made very clear that we would deliver price stability,” Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh said in Bangkok on Oct. 16.
Asked about the central bank’s next step, Warsh said he would not tip his hand: “I don’t prejudge meetings.”
The last meeting ended Oct. 28 with the Fed holding its benchmark rate steady, though two officials voted for another quarter-point increase. The Fed had raised the rate a quarter point on Sept. 16, to a range of 3.75% to 4%, its first increase in three years.
In projections released that day, 16 of 18 Fed officials penciled in at least one more increase before the end of 2026. Only one meeting is left this year, with a decision due Dec. 9.
If you carry a credit card balance, the result of that decision can show up on your next statement.
Your card rate is built on the prime rate
Most credit cards charge a variable rate: an index, usually the prime rate, plus a margin your issuer sets. When the Fed moved in September, big banks followed the next day. U.S. Bank raised its prime rate from 6.75% to 7%, effective Sept. 17.
Your card company does not have to warn you when that happens. Most rate changes require 45 days’ notice, but federal bank regulators carve out an exception.
If a variable rate is tied to an index and the index goes up, “the bank does not have to provide you a notice of the increased rate,” HelpWithMyBank.gov says.
The hike is the smaller number
A quarter point adds less than many people expect. On a $6,000 balance, an extra 0.25 percentage point works out to about $15 a year in interest.
The rate underneath it is what does the damage. Federal Reserve data shows credit card accounts charged interest at commercial banks carried an average rate of 22.36% in August. Leave $6,000 at that rate for a full year and the interest tops $1,300.
If one more quarter point would sting, the balance itself deserves the attention. Comparing your monthly debt payments with your income shows whether your debt load is too high.
For retirees, the choices can get harder, as one couple with $28,000 in card debt found when weighing everything from cashing out an IRA to settling with the card company.
Taking the rate out of the equation for a while
A card with a 0% introductory rate can stop interest from building while you pay down a balance, whatever the Fed decides. The Discover it® Cash Back card offers a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers into 2028, which can give you room to chip away at debt without high interest stacking up month after month.
The card also comes with a $200 welcome bonus when you meet spending requirements and up to 5% cash back on everyday purchases, with no annual fee. Learn more about the card.
To make any balance transfer work, divide the amount you move by the number of months in the intro period. That is the monthly payment that clears it before the regular rate applies. Check the card’s terms for a transfer fee before you move money.
Other debts tied to prime
Home equity lines of credit usually float with the prime rate too, so the same hike can raise your HELOC payment.
If you are thinking about borrowing against your home, the Money Talks News HELOC page can help you understand how these lines work before you sign.
If you already have one, ask your lender whether it lets you lock part of the balance at a fixed rate.
Your homework before Dec. 9
Pull up your latest statement and find the APR on your balance. Your cardmember agreement shows the margin your issuer adds to prime. Add a quarter point to the current rate and you know what a hike on Dec. 9 would mean for you.
For most balances, that’s a dollar or two a month. The 22% underneath it is the number worth changing.
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