15 Foods That Can Last for Years — and Help You Survive an Emergency

What kinds of foods are best to keep in the pantry and freezer in case of a natural disaster, zombie apocalypse or pandemic that drags on for more than a couple of weeks?
Start with the following options. These foods can last for years before going bad.
Then, to learn how to start building up your emergency supplies, see “7 Tips for Building a Food Stockpile From Scratch — Before the Next Emergency Arrives.”
1. Oats
This prolific cereal grain and staple of many American breakfast tables can last up to 30 years with proper storage, according to the Utah State University Extension.
Store oats in airtight containers in a cool, dark, dry place. To maximize shelf life, use oxygen absorber packets.
2. White rice
Also known as polished rice, white rice has a shelf life of 25 to 30 years when properly stored. That’s why we included it in “20 Things That Are Actually Worth Stockpiling.”
The best temperature for storing this grain is 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. The best container is one that is sealed and oxygen-free.
3. Pasta
Dried pasta can last for years without losing quality, according to Kantha Shelke, a food scientist and principal of Corvus Blue, a food science and research firm. In fact, she tasted pasta found in an Egyptian pyramid, and there was no loss in quality.
4. Popcorn
Unpopped kernels can last two years when stored in an airtight container, according to the North Dakota State University Extension. Microwave popcorn packets have a much shorter life of six to twelve months. Best storage is at room temperature.
5. Dark chocolate
Dark chocolate lasts up to two years if properly stored, according to Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
It should be stored in a tightly sealed container and at a temperature of 65 to 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep it in a dry location as well. Do not refrigerate it, because that can cause the sugar to rise to the surface and give the chocolate a whitish appearance.
6. Honey
Winnie-the-Pooh’s favorite treat can remain stable indefinitely, according to the National Honey Board. However, a two-year shelf life is standard.
The trade group explains:
“Honey stored in sealed containers can remain stable for decades and even centuries! However, honey is susceptible to physical and chemical changes during storage; it tends to darken and lose its aroma and flavor or crystallize. These are temperature-dependent processes, making the shelf life of honey difficult to define.”
7. Powdered milk
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s FoodKeeper storage guide, powdered milk can last in your pantry for three to five years — but keeps only three months once the package has been opened.
For best storage, keep at cool temperatures in a dark location.
8. Dried beans
Dried beans and lentils have a shelf life of up to 30 years when stored properly, according to the Utah State University Extension. However, for the best color and flavor, they should be used within 12 months.
The best method of storage is in No. 10 size cans or Mylar-type bags with the oxygen removed. Keep the beans at a colder temperature.
9. Certain cheeses
Low-moisture, hard cheese can last from 10 months to several years, reports Dairy Foods Magazine. For example, the typical shelf life for Parmesan is up to five years, and that of aged cheddar is up to 10 years.
Food & Wine has a handy how-to on best practices for cheese storage.
10. Canned foods
Generally, commercially canned foods that are canned in liquid should maintain their best quality until their expiration date, which is usually two to five years from the manufacture date, according to the Utah State University Extension.
Note that unopened home-canned foods have a shorter shelf life of one year. USU Extension explains:
“Commercially canned foods are superior to home canned for food storage. Commercial canners can closely control quality and safety to produce the best product.”
When buying canned foods, avoid cans that are:
- Rusted
- Dented
- Scratched
- Bulging
11. Frozen foods
That succotash that’s been in your freezer for years might not taste amazing, but it’s perfectly safe and likely still nutritious — assuming your freezer has been kept at zero degrees Fahrenheit or colder.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, foods frozen at that temperature remain safe almost indefinitely, and freezer storage has little to no effect on food nutrient value. Quality is a different matter, but the USDA has a handy storage chart showing how long different frozen foods maintain their quality.
The USDA recommends storing frozen food in packaging that keeps air out.
12. Sugar
How long does the sweet stuff last? Domino Sugar says:
“Sugar, properly stored, has an indefinite shelf life because it does not support microbial growth.”
However, Domino adds that sugar is best when used within three years of purchase. Powdered sugar is best when used within two years of purchase.
13. Baking soda
This baking and cleaning aid has a shelf life of three years, according to Arm & Hammer.
Utah State University Extension reports that baking soda will react with moisture and chemically change, however. So store it in its original container and place that container inside stronger packaging, such as a Mylar-type bag, along with oxygen absorbers.
14. Salt
Pure salt doesn’t expire, according to Morton Salt. Salt that has been mixed with other ingredients, such as iodine or spices, can deteriorate with time but likely will last for at least a couple of years. Morton recommends using its many salt-based products anywhere from two to five years, depending on the product.
USU Extension recommends storing salt the same way as baking soda.
15. Vinegars
The Vinegar Institute reports that it has confirmed through studies that vinegar has an “almost indefinite” shelf life. The international trade association explains:
“Because of its acid nature, vinegar is self-preserving and does not need refrigeration. White distilled vinegar will remain virtually unchanged over an extended period of time. And, while some changes can be observed in other types of vinegars, such as color changes or the development of a haze or sediment, this is only an aesthetic change. The product can still be used and enjoyed with confidence.”
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