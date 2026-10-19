$1,500 for a ‘Not Bad’ Chicken Sandwich. How Making It Taught the Creator About Money and Modern Life

A sandwich is something most of us throw together in minutes without thinking twice. But for Minneapolis YouTuber Andy George, creating one from scratch became a six-month journey that changed how he thinks about food, money and the invisible economy that supports daily life.
George decided to remove the convenience we all enjoy. In a 2015 YouTube video, he explains how he spent six months and $1,500 making a single sandwich entirely from scratch. There were no store-bought items. No shortcuts. Every ingredient had to start from the first step.
What began as curiosity became a clear look at labor, scale and the systems that make modern life feel effortless. The lessons are still valuable today.
The cost of starting from zero
George didn’t just make a sandwich. The Guardian reported that he planted wheat, waited for it to grow, harvested it and ground it into flour to make bread. He milked a cow so he could make his own cheese. He visited a local farm and slaughtered a chicken himself. None of it was quick, and none of it was convenient. His final verdict on the chicken sandwich that took six months is that it was “not bad.”
The price behind doing it yourself was staggering and reflected far more than raw ingredients. It revealed what life looks like without specialization, efficiency or scale, the forces that make basic food affordable.
Doing the work also changed how George saw the meal sitting on his plate. Some parts were unexpectedly satisfying. Others were deeply uncomfortable, especially processing the chicken. But experiencing the production process from scratch gave him a respect he never had before. He said wasting food feels wrong.
Simple shifts can deliver the same insights
You do not need six months of fieldwork to understand the value behind everyday goods. Small, practical choices can reveal the same lessons George discovered the long way.
Bake bread once or grow a small herb plant. Even small steps show how much time and skill go into the products we buy without thinking.
A little attention to what goes into your meals can reduce waste and trim household spending without much effort. The same idea applies to your budget. Hidden costs build quietly, and catching them early prevents unnecessary waste. Tools that scan for those quiet leaks can make the job easier.
Rocket Money automatically finds and cancels unwanted subscriptions, negotiates some bills down and monitors your accounts for hidden fees so you keep more of what you already pay for.
The value lies in what you learn from it
George’s project highlighted the extensive systems that support daily life. Every ingredient in his sandwich came from a chain of labor, skill and scale that he only appreciated after attempting the work himself.
Specialization creates value. Farmers, bakers and producers operate efficiently because they focus on what they do best. Their combined expertise keeps food affordable. Scale lowers costs. George worked alone with no efficiencies, which is why his costs rose. Modern supply chains spread fixed expenses across millions of units. That scale is built into almost everything consumers buy.
The same logic applies to money management. Research from Vanguard shows that investors who work with advisers earn about 3% more per year on average than those who manage investments alone. Professional guidance often leads to better long-term outcomes.
If you have more than $100,000 in savings, you may want to consider getting professional advice. SmartAsset offers a free service that matches you to a vetted, fiduciary advisor bound to work in your best interests in less than 5 minutes.
This perspective shift matters for your money
George’s project showed how far real production is from the price tags we see. Once he worked through each step himself, it became apparent how easy it is to misjudge value when the hard parts happen somewhere else.
That gap matters in money decisions. We often compare prices without considering what it actually takes to deliver the end result. Some things are cheap because of scale. Others are expensive because of the work involved. Without understanding the difference, it is easy to underpay for what should cost more or overpay for something that only feels valuable.
The $1,500 sandwich experiment reminds us to look past surface prices and ask what is really being sold: labor, knowledge, time, risk or expertise gained over many years.
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