FTC Issuing Over $9.8 Million in Walmart Refunds, Are You Getting One?

In addition to four other refunds the Federal Trade Commission is sending this month, you could be receiving part of a $9.8 million Walmart refund.
The money comes from a previous lawsuit, the FTC claiming Walmart did not properly warn customers, train employees and secure money transfer services in-store.
If you completed an eligible money transfer between January 2015 and December 2024, you could be receiving one of 65,022 checks.
Impacted consumers should cash their checks within 90 days of receipt.
If you have questions about the refund, you can call the refund administrator at 1-833-472-1990.
Kaitlyn McCormick is a Philadelphia-based reporter writing all things cost of living related for USA TODAY.
Reporting by Kaitlyn McCormick, USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY.
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