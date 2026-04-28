General Motors Highlights $500M Tariff Refund in Q1 Earnings

General Motors reported net income of $2.62 billion, down about 6% in its first quarter 2026 earnings report amid lower vehicle sales, except for trucks and crossovers, but bolstered substantially by software and services like OnStar and Super Cruise.
The Detroit automaker on April 28 reported earnings for the period ending March 31 and released an updated full-year guidance for 2026.
GM had a strong performance despite recording several hits to its bottom line, including a $1 billion charge for settling supplier contracts from the automaker’s downsizing of electric vehicle production.
GM also recorded a $500 million benefit representing money the company expects to recoup following the Supreme Court decision that ruled certain President Donald Trump’s tariffs unconstitutional. GM still paid $900 million in tariffs in the first quarter of 2026, up from $200 million in the first quarter of 2025.
EV Production Shifts and Tariff Costs
GM wrote off $7.6 billion in losses last year on downshifting its EV manufacturing footprint. Those losses, taken in waves across the year, accounted for unused EV production equipment and canceled supplier contracts.
GM also took a $3.1 billion hit from automobile and parts tariffs incurred during three of the four quarters of 2025. While the company expects a similar cost in 2026, the Supreme Court ruling offered some relief.
The court on Feb. 20 overturned Trump’s tariffs in a 6-3 decision, ruling that Trump incorrectly invoked the 1977 emergency powers law when claiming the U.S. trade deficit posed a national emergency. Starting April 27, businesses began applying for refunds through a site administered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
GM’s financial guidance is now net income at a range of $9.9 billion to $11.4 billion, lower than its previous prediction, but with a higher adjusted net income range of $13.5 billion to $15.5 billion across 2026. GM lowered the range it expects to generate from its automotive business to $16.8 billion to $20.8 billion, down from $19 billion to $23 billion.
GM’s 2026 financial guidance still includes anticipated capital spending of $10 billion to $12 billion, which includes the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.
Before adjusting for special items, GM reported a net income of $4.25 billion, a 22% increase over first quarter 2025. Earnings before interest and taxes is the metric by which GM’s executives and union workers are paid.
‘Disciplined Execution’
CEO Mary Barra attributed the strong financial performance to GM’s “strategic product portfolio and disciplined execution by our teams, dealers, and suppliers,” in her letter to shareholders, noting that the adjusted income figure surpassed expectations.
Barra highlighted the sales of crossover vehicles, including the Chevrolet Trax, Equinox and Traverse, and the Buick Envista, GMC Terrain and GMC Acadia, which have grown to more than 46% of GM’s mix — up from 40% before GM began refreshing the lineup in 2023.
“Looking forward, we remain focused on delivering 8%-10% North America margins this year; OnStar, including Super Cruise, is contributing to high-margin revenue growth; and we are advancing automated driving technology in ways that differentiate GM,” Barra’s letter said. “We are clearly operating in a very dynamic environment, which isn’t unusual for this industry. That’s why we have had a multiyear focus to ensure we have the right products, the right team, and a strong balance sheet supported by healthy cash flows to achieve our long-term goals and consistently execute our capital allocation strategy.”
Key Terms
Earnings before interest and taxes: The metric that companies prefer to use because it doesn’t account for losses incurred in the quarter; it tends to be higher and shows the company in a more favorable light.
Net income: The amount of money a company has left over after paying all expenses related to operating its business.
Revenue: How much money a company generated during the designated period before expenses like operating costs or taxes.
GM is the first of the Detroit Three to report earnings for the first quarter of 2026. Ford Motor Co. is expected to release its first-quarter results on April 29, and Stellantis — which makes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Fiat brands — is expected on April 30.
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