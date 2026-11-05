Get Married or Live Together in Retirement? What to Consider Financially

Deciding whether to walk down the aisle later in life is not just a romantic choice — it is a massive financial transaction.
For couples in their 50s and 60s, a marriage certificate instantly rewires how the government, tax code, and healthcare systems view your wealth. While younger couples primarily worry about merging bank accounts, older couples face a complex web of Social Security rules, Medicare surcharges, and estate planning hurdles.
If you are weighing the financial merits of tying the knot versus maintaining separate legal lives, you must understand the concrete tradeoffs. Here is how the math breaks down as retirement approaches.
The benefits of marriage
Marriage offers powerful, built-in legal protections and wealth-transfer benefits that are difficult to replicate through legal contracts alone.
Social Security benefits
The most significant financial perk of marriage is access to spousal and survivor benefits. As a married couple, a lower-earning spouse can claim a benefit worth up to 50% of the higher earner’s benefit, even if they never worked.
More importantly, when one spouse dies, the survivor is entitled to 100% of the deceased partner’s monthly payout, provided it is larger than their own. Unmarried partners receive nothing from a deceased partner’s Social Security record.
Warning for divorced spouses: If your previous marriage lasted 10 years or more, you are currently entitled to benefits based on your ex-spouse’s record. Remarrying typically forfeits your right to those divorced-spouse benefits — a potentially massive financial loss if your former spouse was a high earner.
Pensions and estate planning
If you or your partner have a traditional defined-benefit pension, marriage is often the only way to secure survivor benefits. Many pension plans strictly prohibit transferring payouts to an unmarried partner after the pensioner’s death.
Marriage also shields your wealth from taxes when you pass away. The federal estate tax provides an unlimited marital deduction, meaning you can leave a hefty amount of money to your spouse tax-free.
In 2026, the federal estate tax exemption sits at $15 million per individual, allowing a married couple to shield $30 million. Furthermore, if a spouse dies without a will, state intestate succession laws automatically direct assets to the surviving spouse. Unmarried partners are legally invisible in intestate situations.
The benefits of cohabitation
Despite the perks, combining legal identities later in life can sometimes trigger devastating financial consequences, particularly regarding healthcare and taxes.
Long-term care
If one partner eventually requires nursing home care, marriage can wipe out your combined wealth. To qualify for Medicaid assistance for long-term care, applicants must spend down their assets to essentially zero. If you are married, your assets are pooled.
While Medicaid spousal impoverishment rules allow the healthy community spouse to keep some assets — up to roughly $162,000 in 2026 — the rest must be spent on care. If you remain unmarried, your assets are entirely separate, shielding the healthy partner’s savings from the other’s medical costs.
Medicare surcharges and taxes
Couples with similar, high incomes often face a marriage penalty when they wed. This is particularly true for Medicare Part B and Part D premiums, which are subject to an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA).
In 2026, single filers face IRMAA surcharges if their income exceeds $109,000, while married couples hit the threshold at $218,000.
If one partner earns $105,000 and the other earns $115,000, only the higher earner would face the surcharge as a single filer. But by filing jointly, their combined income of $220,000 exceeds the $218,000 joint threshold, immediately triggering higher Medicare premiums for both spouses.
Regardless of which type of Medicare costs you more in the long run, this surcharge could substantially erode your savings.
Debt liability
If your partner has significant credit card debt, poor credit, or outstanding tax liens, marrying them can complicate your financial life. While you do not automatically inherit a spouse’s pre-existing debt, combining finances in a shared bank account or buying a home together exposes your assets to their creditors.
When it could go either way
The tax code does not universally punish or reward marriage; it depends entirely on your income disparity. If one partner earns significantly more than the other, getting married often results in a marriage bonus. Filing jointly allows the higher earner to drag some of their income down into the lower earner’s tax brackets, reducing the couple’s overall tax liability.
Conversely, if your incomes are nearly identical, the combined income might push you into a higher tax bracket or trigger higher capital gains taxes. You must run the numbers for both scenarios using your specific tax returns.
Build a cohabitation safety net
If you decide the financial risks of marriage outweigh the benefits, but want some acknowledgment that you are more than just roommates, it is a good idea to proactively build a legal safety net. Without a marriage license, you have no default rights to make medical decisions or inherit property.
- Cohabitation agreements: Draft a legal contract outlining how household expenses are divided and what happens to shared property if you split up. Without this document, you risk losing your home or facing a costly legal battle over jointly purchased assets if the relationship ends.
- Beneficiary designations: Update all retirement accounts, life insurance policies, and bank accounts to explicitly name your partner as the beneficiary. These designations bypass probate and supersede a will. Creating a will doesn’t take much time and doesn’t cost much money, but it could provide clarity when it is needed most.
- Power of attorney (POA): You must establish both a financial POA and a healthcare directive. This grants your partner the legal authority to pay bills and make medical decisions on your behalf if you become incapacitated.
Follow the math
The choice between marrying or cohabiting in your later years requires cold, hard math. Because the rules surrounding Medicare, Social Security, and estate taxes are notoriously rigid, a misstep can cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Before making a decision, sit down with a fiduciary financial advisor to map out your specific tax projections and ensure your legal status aligns with your financial security. If either of you has more than $100,000 in savings, get some advice from a pro. SmartAsset offers a free service that matches you to a vetted, fiduciary advisor in less than five minutes.
Add a Comment