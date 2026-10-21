Gold in a Traditional IRA? The IRS Still Sets a Withdrawal Deadline, and Missing It Can Cost 25%

Physical gold doesn’t break into neat dollar amounts, but the IRS still expects a specific sum to come out of a traditional IRA every year. That makes the annual withdrawal rule harder to meet for anyone who holds coins or bars in one of these accounts, or is considering buying some.
Owners generally must start taking money out of traditional IRAs at 73, and after that, the withdrawal is due by Dec. 31 every year. Gold gets no exemption. The required amount is based on the account’s value at the end of the prior year, so a big run in metal prices raises the withdrawal even if nothing was sold.
What a miss can cost
Whatever is not withdrawn on time may draw a 25% excise tax, which falls to 10% if the shortfall is corrected within two years. On a required withdrawal of $8,000, that is the difference between a $2,000 penalty and an $800 one.
For the first required withdrawal, owners can wait until April 1 of the following year, but doing so stacks two withdrawals into a single tax year.
Three ways to cover the withdrawal
The first is selling some of the metal inside the IRA and taking the cash. That puts a sale deadline on you, and the price a dealer pays may differ from the headline price of gold.
The second is taking some of the metal itself. Custodians describe this as an in-kind distribution: The metal’s value on the day it leaves the account counts toward the requirement and is generally taxable, and the owner then holds it personally.
The third is the simplest. Owners calculate the requirement for each traditional IRA separately but may take the total from one or more of them. Someone with a gold IRA and a second traditional IRA holding cash or funds can satisfy both requirements from the second account and leave the metal untouched.
If the combined requirement is $9,000 and the fund-based IRA holds $100,000, you can take the full $9,000 from that account. The shortcut does not extend to 401(k) accounts, which must be handled one plan at a time.
Keeping IRA-owned metal at home is not an option. Physical gold owned by an IRA generally must stay with an approved depository, and withdrawing it is itself a distribution, taxed in the year it occurs. That is why many owners treat the deadline as a decision to make in the fall rather than a default to accept in December.
Why the planning matters more over time
Balances in these accounts keep growing. Families headed by someone 75 or older now have the highest median net worth of any age group, with retirement accounts doing much of the work, and every dollar in a traditional account eventually faces a withdrawal schedule.
Roth IRAs sidestep the issue for the original owner because they do not force required withdrawals, though income limits can block direct contributions.
If you’re still deciding how much metal belongs in a retirement account, mapping out future withdrawals first makes sizing the purchase easier.
A gold or silver IRA from Anthem Gold Group puts physical gold and silver in a tax-advantaged retirement account, and requesting the free guide is a no-obligation step. The form asks for a phone number you will actually answer.
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