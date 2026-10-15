Millions of Americans count on their Social Security checks to make ends meet during retirement. Knowing when your benefit payment will arrive each month can help you budget better.
Contrary to what you might believe, recipients do not all get paid on the same day. Here’s how the Social Security Administration determines your payment schedule and the dates you can expect payment throughout 2027.
The system
For the most part, your birthday determines your Social Security payment date, with benefit payments made according to the following schedule:
- If your birthday falls on days 1 through 10: You receive your payments on the second Wednesday of each month.
- If your birthday falls on days 11 through 20: You receive your payments on the third Wednesday of each month.
- If your birthday falls on days 21 through 31: You receive your payments on the fourth Wednesday of each month.
There are exceptions to the birthday rule.
For example, those who started receiving Social Security benefits prior to May 1997 typically receive their payments on the third day of each month. Those who receive benefits based on someone else’s earnings record — which is the case with spousal benefits and survivors benefits — likely receive their payments based on the birthday of that person.
In addition, people who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits in addition to Social Security benefits typically receive their Social Security payment on the third day of each month and their SSI payment on the first day of each month.
The dates
If you are among the millions who receive Social Security benefits, these are your payment dates for 2027:
January 2027:
- No payment date in January for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI (paid Dec. 31, 2026)
- No payment date for SSI in January (paid Dec. 31, 2026)
- Jan. 13: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- Jan. 20: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- Jan. 27: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
February 2027:
- Feb. 1: Payment date for SSI
- Feb. 3: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- Feb. 10: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- Feb. 17: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- Feb. 24: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
March 2027:
- March 1: Payment date for SSI
- March 3: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- March 10: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- March 17: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- March 24: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
April 2027:
- April 1: Payment date for SSI
- April 2: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- April 14: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- April 21: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- April 28: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
- April 30: Additional payment date for SSI
May 2027:
- May 3: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- May 12: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- May 19: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- May 26: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
- No payment date for SSI in May
June 2027:
- June 1: Payment date for SSI
- June 3: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- June 9: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- June 16: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- June 23: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
July 2027:
- July 1: Payment date for SSI
- July 2: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- July 14: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- July 21: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- July 28: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
- July 30: Additional payment date for SSI
August 2027:
- Aug. 3: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- Aug. 11: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- Aug. 18: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- Aug. 25: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
- No payment date for SSI in August
September 2027:
- Sept. 1: Payment date for SSI
- Sept. 3: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- Sept. 8: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- Sept. 15: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- Sept. 22: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
October 2027:
- Oct. 1: Payment date for SSI
- Oct. 1: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- Oct. 13: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- Oct. 20: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- Oct. 27: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
November 2027:
- Nov. 1: Payment date for SSI
- Nov. 3: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- Nov. 10: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- Nov. 17: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- Nov. 24: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
December 2027:
- Dec. 1: Payment date for SSI
- Dec. 3: Payment date for people who started receiving Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI
- Dec. 8: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 1st through the 10th
- Dec. 15: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 11th through the 20th
- Dec. 22: Payment date for birthdays falling on the 21st through the 31st
- Dec. 30: Additional payment date for SSI
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