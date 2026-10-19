How to Format and Optimize Your Resume as an Older Worker

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Monster.
If you’re wondering, “How do you write a resume if you’re over 50?”, you want to create a resume after retirement, or you’re simply looking for tips on writing a resume as an older worker, the process doesn’t stray far from writing any modern resume.
Modern resumes focus on relevant experience, measurable achievements, and skills that align with the job you want while remaining clear and easy for both recruiters and applicant tracking systems (ATS) to review. For many experienced professionals, the biggest challenge is updating a resume written years ago. This guide will help you do just that.
You’ll learn:
- What to know about successful resumes in 2026
- How to create a strong resume for older workers
- Tools and resources that can help you update your resume
- How to apply templates and example resumes to real job search scenarios for older workers
3 Things to Know About Modern Resumes
If you haven’t searched for a job in several years, resume expectations may look a little different from what you remember.
1. Outdated Resume Myths
Don’t rely on outdated resume advice. Some common myths can actually hurt your chances. If you’re updating a resume after many years in the workforce, you may come across guidance that no longer reflects how hiring works today.
This table explains common resume myths and the realities behind today’s resume expectations:
Resume Myth
Reality
A flashy or creative resume design will make you stand out and seem younger.
Simple, professional formatting is most effective. Clean layouts are easier for ATS software to read and help recruiters quickly focus on your skills, experience, and accomplishments.
You should include every job you’ve ever had.
Modern resumes focus on relevance, not your entire career history. Most resumes highlight the roles and achievements most related to the position, typically covering your last 10–15 years of experience.
Every resume should start with a resume objective that explains what you want from a job.
Most resumes begin with a professional summary. This two- to three-sentence section highlights your experience, skills, and fit for the role. Resume objectives are best for students or entry-level job seekers.
2. ATS Optimization & Tailoring
Today’s hiring process requires resumes to be easy for both software and recruiters to review. In practice, this comes down to two standards:
Applicant tracking systems play a major role in how resumes are reviewed today. Many employers use ATS software to organize and screen applications before a recruiter ever sees them.
These systems scan resumes for skills, experience, and keywords that match the job description. Because of this, clear formatting and relevant keywords are essential. Tailoring your resume for each job application is now standard practice.
Employers expect resumes to reflect the specific role you’re applying for rather than a general career summary. Use language that highlights your skills, achievements, and measurable results rather than age or seniority.
Avoid references to retirement, decades of experience, or early career milestones, and focus on the value you can contribute now.
3. Key Components of a Modern Resume
Today’s resumes typically focus on clear structure, relevant experience, and skills that match the job description. In general, employers expect resumes to include:
- A short professional summary: A brief overview of your experience, key skills, and the value you bring to the role.
- Relevant skills: Technical, professional, and transferable skills that align with the job.
- Recent and relevant work experience: Most resumes emphasize the last 10–15 years of relevant roles and achievements.
- Education: Degrees or academic credentials that support your background.
- Professional development and certifications: Licenses, certifications, and ongoing training that demonstrate current knowledge or specialized expertise.
How to Make a Resume for Older Workers: Tips & Examples
The resume tips for older workers below explain how to create a resume that works for today’s hiring process and ATS.
Choose the Best Resume Format for Your Career Situation
The best resume format for older workers depends on your career history and the type of role you’re pursuing. Most employers prefer formats that clearly show experience and accomplishments.
- Chronological: Best for professionals with steady career progression. This format lists jobs in reverse chronological order and is the most widely accepted by employers.
- Functional: Best for career changes or employment gaps. It focuses on skills rather than job history, though some employers may view it cautiously.
- Combination/hybrid: Best for highlighting both skills and experience. It includes a strong skills section followed by a streamlined work history.
For most experienced professionals, a chronological or combination resume works best because it clearly demonstrates leadership, accomplishments, and career growth.
Decide How Long Your Resume Should Be
Many professionals wonder how long a resume should be. The answer depends on how much relevant experience you need to show.
Here are the cases where you’d use a one- vs two-page resume:
- One-page resumes: Best for highly focused work histories or professionals with fewer recent roles to include.
- Two-page resumes: Often appropriate for experienced professionals who need space to highlight leadership roles, major achievements, or specialized expertise.
Update Your Resume With Clean Formatting
A clean, professional layout helps recruiters quickly scan your resume and ensures it works well with ATS software.
Use formatting that is simple and easy to read:
- Choose professional fonts, such as Calibri, Arial, or Helvetica.
- Use consistent headings like “Professional Summary,” “Skills,” “Work Experience,” and “Education.”
- Apply clear spacing and bullet points so achievements are easy to scan.
- Avoid complex graphics, tables, or unusual layouts that can confuse ATS software.
Starting with a professional resume template can help ensure your resume looks polished and organized.
Be Strategic About Dates on Your Resume
Dates help employers understand your experience, but they should be used thoughtfully.
Consider these guidelines:
- Keep employment dates for your work experience. Employers expect to see them.
- Remove graduation dates if they’re more than 10–15 years old.
- List certifications without dates if they were earned long ago but are still relevant.
- Never include your age or date of birth.
Write a Professional Summary That Emphasizes Value
Instead of starting your resume with an objective, open with a professional summary. This short paragraph highlights your expertise, key skills, and the value you bring to an employer.
Example professional summary:
Experienced operations manager with 15+ years leading cross-functional teams, improving processes, and delivering measurable business results. Skilled in project management, team leadership, and data-driven decision-making. Known for increasing operational efficiency and building collaborative workplace cultures.
Highlight Relevant Skills & Tools
Employers want candidates who are comfortable with current workplace tools and technologies. Including relevant technical skills for resumes demonstrates that your experience is current.
Common skills to include are:
- Industry-specific software or systems
- Microsoft Office tools, such as Excel, Word, and PowerPoint
- Cloud collaboration tools like Google Docs or Dropbox
- Remote communication platforms, such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams
- Transferable skills like leadership, project management, problem-solving, and communication
Example skills section:
Skills
Project management
Team leadership
Budget planning and forecasting
Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint
CRM software
Cross-department collaboration
Determine How Much Work History to Include
Many experienced professionals wonder how much of their career to include on a resume. In most cases, it’s best to focus on the last 10–15 years of relevant experience. Older roles can still be referenced, but they may be summarized or grouped under a section like additional experience.
Example additional experience section:
Additional Experience
Earlier roles in sales and operations leadership with responsibilities in team management and process improvement.
Within your work experience resume section, emphasize achievements rather than listing responsibilities.
Example experience bullets:
- Increased regional sales by 22% through new account development strategies.
- Led a team of 12 employees and improved productivity by implementing streamlined workflows.
Keep Your Education Section Simple
Your education section doesn’t need to be extensive. Most resumes simply list:
- Degree
- School name
- Location
- Graduation date
Example education section:
Education
Master of Business Administration (MBA) | University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, Michigan
Bachelor of Science (BS) in Business Administration | University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, Michigan
You may also include relevant certifications or professional development courses that support your expertise here, or they can have their own section.
Example professional development section:
Professional Development
Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification
Google Analytics Certification
Leadership Development Program, American Management Association
Address Career Breaks or Retirement Strategically
Career breaks are common and can include retirement, caregiving, or other life changes. Employers are primarily interested in what you can contribute now, not the details of every gap in your timeline.
To present breaks simply without drawing unnecessary attention, you might:
- Mention consulting, volunteering, or part-time work during your break.
- Include relevant activities in a section like “Additional Experience.”
- Briefly explain your transition in a cover letter if needed.
5 Resources & Tools to Help You Update Your Resume in 2026
Updating a resume after many years in the workforce can feel overwhelming, especially if resume standards have changed since the last time you applied for jobs. Fortunately, several tools and resources can help you avoid common resume mistakes and make the process easier overall.
1. Resume Builders
Online resume builders help you organize your information, format your resume efficiently, and ensure it’s easy for recruiters and ATS to read. For example, Monster’s Resume Builder guides you through each section step by step, helping you structure your experience, skills, and achievements clearly.
2. Resume Templates
Resume templates can provide a starting point for layout and formatting. Many resume builders include built-in templates, but you can also find downloadable templates in word processors like Microsoft Word or purchase professional templates online. Quality resume templates can help ensure your resume uses clear headings, consistent spacing, and a professional design.
3. AI Writing Tools
Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini can help you brainstorm resume bullet points, rewrite experience descriptions, or summarize your professional background. While these tools can speed up the writing process, it’s important to review and edit the results so the final resume accurately reflects your experience and voice.
4. Professional Resume Writers
Professional resume writers specialize in presenting experience in a clear, strategic way. If you’re changing careers or struggling to condense a lengthy history into a modern format, consider consulting with a professional writer.
5. Career Coaches
Career coaches can help with more than just resume writing. They often provide guidance on positioning your experience, identifying transferable skills, preparing for interviews, and navigating career transitions, which can be especially helpful for professionals reentering the workforce or pursuing a new type of role.
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