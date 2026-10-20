I Ranked the Most Reliable New SUVs You Can Buy in 2026

Reliability is an important factor to consider for car buyers in search of value-oriented models. The more reliable a vehicle is, the longer it can last.
Dependable vehicles are able to push past 200,000 miles and generally have low repair costs. Here are five of the most reliable SUVs ranked, based on research from JD Power and my own personal testing experiences as an expert car reviewer.
5. Chevrolet Tahoe
Chevy’s Tahoe full-size SUV is a staple in its segment because of its generous cabin and cargo space. It also ranked the highest in its segment according to JD Power’s vehicle dependability study.
Starting MSRP: $63,495
Horsepower/torque: 355 horsepower, 383 pound-feet of torque
MPG: 15 city, 20 highway, 17 combined
Who I recommend it to: The Tahoe is pricey, but it’s also massive. I recommend it to large families and drivers who take regular road trips and long drives with a full cabin. The American full-size SUV comfortably seats eight and is known for its cavernous interior.
4. Toyota 4Runner
The 4Runner is a rugged midsize family SUV built for the road less traveled. It’s sturdy and designed for long-term ownership. It tied with the Buick Enclave for the most dependable vehicle in its segment in the JD Power study.
Starting MSRP: $42,270
Horsepower/torque: 278 horsepower, 317 pound-feet of torque
MPG: 20 city, 26 highway, 22 combined
Who I recommend it to: I drove the 4Runner for a week and found it to be exciting, capable and surprisingly refined for a mainstream model. Its buttons and controls are easy to use and access. I would recommend the 4Runner to adventurous families who need an SUV that can handle trails and has above-average durability.
3. Subaru Forester
Japanese automaker Subaru has climbed reliability ranking lists. The Forester is the brand’s affordable compact SUV. It was included in JD Power’s top three most dependable small SUVs.
Starting MSRP: $29,995
Horsepower/torque: 180 horsepower, 178 pound-feet of torque
MPG: 26 city, 33 highway, 29 combined
Who I recommend it to: The small SUV segment is the most popular vehicle segment in America thanks to vehicles like the Tesla Model Y, Toyota RAV4, and Honda CR-V. The compact Forester suits single drivers, couples, and small families searching for an affordable and dependable model. Like all Subaru SUVs, the Forester has a design that’s appealing to outdoor enthusiasts.
2. Chevrolet Equinox
Chevy’s Equinox is a small SUV that doesn’t break the bank. It’s the highest-ranked model in its segment, according to JD Power’s vehicle dependability study.
Starting MSRP: $28,800
Horsepower/torque: 175 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque
MPG: 26 city, 29 highway, 27 combined
Who I recommend it to: The Equinox is ideal for small families who value affordability and reliability. It offers solid value for commuters and has enough cabin and cargo space for kids in the second row and storage in the trunk. The Equinox is a good choice for drivers on a budget in need of a new family SUV.
1. Subaru Crosstrek
The Crosstrek is Subaru’s cheapest and smallest SUV option. It’s the most dependable model in its segment based on JD Power’s study.
Starting MSRP: $26,995
Horsepower/torque: 152 horsepower, 145 pound-feet of torque
MPG: 27 city, 34 highway, 29 combined
Who I recommend it to: I tested the Crosstrek Hybrid and loved its zippy powertrain and stellar gas mileage. I recommend the Crosstrek to single drivers and couples who need an adventure-ready commuter. It doesn’t offer much cabin space in the second row, but it’s cheap, capable and its dependability makes it an excellent pick for long-term ownership.
Charles Singh is an Autos Connect Reporter for The Tennessean, part of the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at [email protected].
Reporting by Charles Singh, USA TODAY / USA TODAY
USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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