I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and the tax break I see retirees overlook most often isn’t hidden in the fine print. It’s a full tax bracket where long-term capital gains are taxed at 0%.
For 2026, a married couple filing jointly can have up to $98,900 of taxable income and still owe nothing in federal tax on long-term gains and qualified dividends that fit under that line. For single filers, the line is $49,450.
And because taxable income is what’s left after deductions, a couple over 65 can have a gross income close to $146,000 and still be inside that 0% bracket.
The stakes are real money. Every dollar of gain you realize inside the 0% bracket is a dollar you won’t pay 15% on later, plus any state tax. On a $40,000 gain, that’s $6,000 of federal tax at the 15% rate. The 2026 window closes on Dec. 31: gains count in the year you sell.
Short on time? If you have at least $100,000 in investable assets, Advisor.com can match you with a financial advisor who can run these numbers with you.
How the 0% bracket works
Long-term capital gains (on investments held more than a year) and qualified dividends get their own rates: 0%, 15% or 20%. Which rate applies depends on your total taxable income, with your gains stacked on top of your ordinary income.
Here are the 2026 federal thresholds:
- 0% rate: taxable income up to $49,450 (single) or $98,900 (married filing jointly)
- 15% rate: up to $545,500 (single) or $613,700 (married filing jointly)
- 20% rate: above those amounts
So the question isn’t “Am I in the 0% bracket?” It’s “How much room do I have left in it this year?”
Why the room is bigger after 65
Taxable income is your income minus your deductions, and the deductions for people 65 and older are larger than many investors realize. For 2026:
- The standard deduction is $32,200 for married couples filing jointly ($16,100 for single filers).
- Each spouse 65 or older adds $1,650 ($2,050 for a single filer).
- A temporary senior deduction of up to $6,000 per person 65 or older applies for 2025 through 2028. It phases out for modified adjusted gross income above $75,000 (single) or $150,000 (joint).
Put together, a married couple who are both 65 or older and under the phase-out can deduct up to $47,500. Add that to the $98,900 bracket line and you get the roughly $146,000 of gross income I mentioned above.
Your bracket room is a once-a-year opportunity. Unused 0% room doesn’t carry over to next year. A financial advisor can map your income, your gains and your withdrawals so you use the room on purpose. If you have at least $100,000 to invest, answer a few questions at Advisor.com to find one.
A worked example
Consider a married couple, both 67. They have $40,000 of Social Security, $30,000 from IRA withdrawals and $5,000 of interest. Before any stock sale, about $15,350 of their Social Security is taxable, so their ordinary income is about $50,350. After $47,500 of deductions, their taxable income is under $3,000. On paper, they have about $96,000 of room under the $98,900 line.
Here’s the catch. When they realize a large gain, up to 85% of their Social Security becomes taxable, or $34,000. That raises their taxable ordinary income to about $21,500 and shrinks their 0% room to about $77,400. They can still realize roughly $77,400 of long-term gains and owe $0 federal tax on the gains themselves, but the extra taxable Social Security adds roughly $2,000 of ordinary income tax.
Still a good trade for many couples: about $11,600 of tax at the 15% rate avoided for about $2,000 paid. But it’s the reason I don’t recommend doing this from a back-of-the-envelope estimate.
The traps that shrink your 0% room
Gains can make more of your Social Security taxable. Capital gains count in the formula that decides how much of your benefit is taxed. In the example above, a large gain could push more of their Social Security into taxable income, which uses up bracket room and can raise the tax on their other income. This interaction is where most of the math goes wrong.
Gains can raise your Medicare premiums later. Medicare Part B and D surcharges are based on your income from two years earlier. A large gain in 2026 can affect what you pay in 2028.
The senior deduction phases out. Realized gains raise your modified adjusted gross income. Cross $150,000 as a couple and part of the $12,000 senior deduction starts to disappear.
State taxes still apply. Most states tax capital gains as ordinary income. The 0% rate is federal only.
These interactions are exactly what a good advisor checks before you sell. If you have at least $100,000 in investable assets, see which advisors Advisor.com matches you with.
Tax-gain harvesting: resetting your cost basis
Investors are used to selling losers to harvest losses. Tax-gain harvesting is the mirror image. You sell an appreciated investment inside your 0% room, pay no federal tax on the gain, and, if you still want to own it, buy it back.
The wash-sale rule applies to losses, not gains, so you can repurchase right away. Your new cost basis is today’s price. When you sell in a later year, possibly in a higher bracket, your taxable gain is smaller.
It works best for retirees in a low-income year: after leaving work but before Social Security or required minimum distributions start, or in a year with low IRA withdrawals. It works less well when you’re near the top of the bracket, near the senior-deduction phase-out, or when the gain would push more Social Security into tax.
What successful retirees do differently
The retirees I’ve seen keep the most of their savings treat taxes as something to plan each year, not something to settle in April. They know their bracket room in November. They coordinate IRA withdrawals, Roth conversions and gains so each year’s income lands where it costs the least. And they get a second set of eyes on the numbers before they sell.
That second set of eyes matters most when the decisions interact. A conversion, a stock sale and a Social Security start date can each look right on their own and still cost you when they land in the same year.
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The bottom line
For a married couple, up to $98,900 of taxable income can come with a 0% federal rate on long-term gains in 2026, and deductions after 65 can stretch that to roughly $146,000 of gross income. Leave that room unused and it’s gone for the year; use it carelessly and Social Security taxes or Medicare surcharges can take the savings back.
Retirees who come out ahead run these numbers before Dec. 31, not after. If your portfolio has large unrealized gains, this is the year-end conversation worth having.
Next step: Get matched free with a fiduciary advisor — about 10 minutes, no obligation.
This article is for information only, not tax or investment advice. Tax figures are 2026 federal amounts; your situation and state taxes may differ.
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