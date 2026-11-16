I’m a CPA: You Can Take Stock Gains and Owe $0. 6 Rules Before Dec. 31

Every December, Wall Street tells you to sell your losers for a tax break. Fine. But for a lot of retirees, the bigger gift is on the other side of the ledger.
You can sell stock at a profit and owe the IRS nothing on the gain. Not a reduced rate. Zero.
I’m a CPA, I spent a decade as a Wall Street investment advisor, and I’ve been investing in stocks for 45 years. This is one of the few tax breaks I’d call genuinely underused, mostly because people misread who qualifies.
You have until Dec. 31 to use it for 2026. Here are six rules to get it right.
1. The line is taxable income, not total income
Long-term profits get one of three federal rates: 0%, 15% or 20%. Your taxable income decides which one.
For 2026, the 0% rate covers taxable income up to $98,900 for married couples filing jointly and up to $49,450 for single filers, according to the IRS. Heads of household get up to $66,200.
Here’s the word that matters: taxable. That’s what’s left after your deductions, not your total income. It’s the detail most people miss, and it scares them away from a break they could easily use.
2. A retired couple can have $146,400 of income and still qualify
Let’s run the real numbers. Picture a married couple, both 65 or older, still holding off on Social Security. They live on $60,000 a year from a pension and IRA withdrawals.
Start with their deductions. The 2026 standard deduction for a joint return is $32,200, plus $1,650 for each spouse 65 or older. That’s $35,500.
Then add the new senior deduction: $6,000 per person 65 or older, or $12,000 for a couple, for 2025 through 2028, according to the IRS. It’s on top of the standard deduction, and you can claim it whether you itemize or not.
Total deductions: $47,500. Subtract that from $60,000, and their taxable income is just $12,500.
That leaves $86,400 of room under the $98,900 line. They could sell stock with $86,400 of long-term gains and owe zero federal tax on every dollar of it. They’d still owe ordinary income tax on that $12,500, but the gains ride free.
Add it up: $146,400 of income, and the gains cost nothing. That’s more profit than their whole year of pension and IRA money, tax-free.
3. Crossing the line isn’t a disaster
Gains sit on top of your other income. Your salary, pension and IRA withdrawals fill the bottom of your taxable income first, and your gains stack above them.
So the more regular income you have, the less space is left under the line for gains to land tax-free. That squeeze is laid out in “Why Your Regular Retirement Income Is Hiking Your Capital Gains Tax.”
But going over doesn’t make the whole gain taxable. Only the part above the line pays 15%.
Say you’re single, under 65, with a $40,000 salary. After the $16,100 standard deduction, your taxable income is $23,900, leaving $25,550 of room. Sell $30,550 of long-term gains and you’re $5,000 over. Your tax on the gains: $750, not $4,583.
So don’t let fear of the line keep you at zero. Overshooting a little costs a little.
Quick gut-check — if your money advice is coming from random online influencers, you’re playing a dangerous game. I’ve been a CPA since 1981 and writing about money since before the internet existed. Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter and get expert advice that’s been tested by time.
4. Sell and buy it right back
You don’t have to give up a stock or fund you like to use this. Sell it, take the 0% gain, and buy it back.
One catch: The clock restarts. The new shares need to be held more than a year before a sale counts as long-term again.
Most investors have heard of the wash-sale rule, and they assume it blocks this move. It doesn’t.
The IRS says a wash sale happens when you sell at a loss and buy the same or substantially identical shares within 30 days on either side of the sale. What gets disallowed is the loss. A sale at a gain isn’t covered.
The payoff is a higher cost basis. Your basis is generally what you paid, says the IRS, so buying back at today’s price resets it.
Say a fund you bought for $20,000 is worth $50,000. Harvest that $30,000 gain at 0%, rebuy, and your new basis is $50,000. Sell someday when you’re in the 15% zone, and you’ll have $30,000 less gain to pay on. That’s $4,500 you never send Washington.
5. Only long-term gains in a regular account count
Two conditions. First, you need to have owned the investment more than one year. Hold it a year or less, and the gain is short-term and taxed like your paycheck, according to the IRS. Check the purchase date of each lot before you sell.
Second, this only works in a regular taxable brokerage account. Inside a traditional IRA or 401(k), gains aren’t taxed until you withdraw the money, and then the IRS taxes withdrawals as ordinary income. There’s no 0% rate in there to harvest.
6. Watch what the gain does to everything else
A gain taxed at 0% still raises your adjusted gross income. And the government uses that number for a lot more than your capital gains rate. Three things to check:
- The senior deduction. It starts phasing out above $150,000 of modified adjusted gross income for couples and $75,000 for singles. Our couple’s $146,400 stays just under that, so they keep the full $12,000. Lose part of that deduction, and your taxable income rises, which can push gains over the line.
- Social Security. If you collect benefits, part of them becomes taxable once your “combined income” passes $32,000 on a joint return — and up to 85% at higher incomes, according to the Social Security Administration. AGI counts in that formula, so a gain can make more of them taxable.
- Medicare. Higher earners pay Part B and Part D surcharges based on their tax return from two years back, the SSA says. For 2026, they starts above $218,000 for couples and $109,000 for singles, per Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. A 2026 gain can raise your 2028 premiums, and that line isn’t set yet.
And remember, 0% is the federal rate. Your state may still want its cut, so check your state’s rules before you sell.
Run your numbers before Dec. 31
I’d bet most people never run this math. They assume their income is too high, or they’re afraid of the wash-sale rule. Both are usually wrong.
You can do it yourself. Pull out last year’s return, plug in this year’s income and the 2026 deductions above, and see how much room you have under the line.
Make sure each holding passes the one-year test from rule 5. If you use tax software, plug in estimates and run a what-if before you trade.
If you’re 60 or older, the IRS’s Tax Counseling for the Elderly program will prepare your return free when filing season opens, so a volunteer can make sure the gain gets reported right.
Where I wouldn’t go it alone: a year when you’re juggling Social Security, a Roth conversion, required withdrawals and a big gain all at once. That’s when a mistake gets expensive, and paying a pro earns its keep. If that’s you, here’s a place to find a financial advisor.
This break is especially valuable in the years after you retire but before required withdrawals start, when income is often at its lowest. And it doesn’t end in 2026. The 2027 numbers are already set.
But this year’s room vanishes when 2026 ends. Use it, or lose it.
Add a Comment