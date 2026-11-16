1 in 4 Older Adults Reports a Fall Every Year. 7 Cheap Ways to Stay Upright

The clocks fell back on Nov. 1. Now it’s dark by dinnertime, the holiday boxes are coming down from the attic, and somebody’s about to climb on a chair to hang a wreath.
That’s how a lot of falls start. Not with anything dramatic. With a dark hallway, a loose rug or a bathroom floor that’s a little wet.
More than 14 million older adults — about 1 in 4 — report a fall every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Falls are the No. 1 cause of injury death for people 65 and up, and the death rate is climbing.
Here’s how that looks in real life. In 2024, falls killed more than 43,000 Americans 65 and older, the CDC says. That’s more than 115 people a day.
Emergency rooms handled roughly 4.5 million visits from older adults who’d fallen that same year — more than 12,000 a day. And after adjusting for age, the death rate from falls jumped 21% between 2018 and 2024.
Here’s what bugs me. Our health care system is very good at fixing a broken hip and not nearly as good at preventing one. Nobody’s going to show up at your door and point out the hazards. So it’s up to you.
The good news: Most of what helps is cheap, and some of it costs nothing. Here are seven fixes, starting with the ones you can do this weekend.
1. Light the path you walk at 2 a.m.
Think about the trip you make in the middle of the night: bed to bathroom, half asleep, in the dark. That’s the one to fix first.
The CDC’s home safety checklist suggests putting a lamp within easy reach of your bed and adding a nightlight to show you the way.
Do the same on the stairs. The CDC says you should have a light and a switch at both the top and the bottom, so you’re never climbing into the dark.
And don’t be stingy with bulbs. The agency’s general advice is simple: more light, and brighter light, throughout the house. Plug-in nightlights and motion-sensor lights are inexpensive. A hip fracture isn’t.
2. Make the bathroom less slippery
Wet tile and a high tub wall are a bad combination. Two fixes here, and both are cheap compared with what they prevent.
First, lay a rubber nonslip mat or stick-on strips in your tub or shower, as the CDC recommends.
Second, install grab bars by the toilet and both in and around the tub or shower. A towel rack isn’t a grab bar, so don’t try to use it like one.
If you’re not handy, I’d pay a handyman for this job. A grab bar is only as good as what’s holding it to the wall.
3. Clear the floor — rugs, cords and clutter
Throw rugs are the classic trip hazard. The CDC’s advice: Get rid of them, or keep them from sliding with two-sided carpet tape or a nonslip backing.
Then look down. Shoes by the door, a stack of magazines, the dog’s toys, a phone charger cord across the walkway. Each one is an opportunity to go down.
The CDC suggests coiling or taping cords against the wall so your feet can’t catch them. That’s a free fix. So is a basket for the stuff that piles up on the floor.
While you’re at it, move the things you reach for every day down to roughly waist height. If you don’t have to stretch, you won’t lose your balance stretching.
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4. Put a handrail on each side of the stairs
One railing means one hand is always unprotected, depending on whether you’re going up or down. The CDC says to have handrails on both sides, running the full length of the staircase.
Check the steps, too. A loose or uneven step is exactly the kind of thing you stop noticing — until the day it catches your toe. Get it fixed.
This is also the season to rethink how you reach high places. If you need a step stool, the CDC says to buy one that has a handle to hang on to and to never stand on a chair.
That’s not a small point this time of year. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 14,900 people landed in the ER with holiday decorating injuries during the 2022-23 season, and nearly half of those injuries involved falls.
If you’re pulling out a ladder, first make sure it isn’t one of the more than 3.6 million Little Giant ladders recently recalled. Better yet, let someone younger do the climbing.
5. Go through the medicine cabinet — with your pharmacist
This is the one people skip, and it may matter most.
Some medications can raise your chances of falling because of side effects like dizziness or confusion, according to the National Institute on Aging. The NIA also says the more medicines you’re on, the higher your chances of a fall.
I’m not going to tell you which pills to worry about, and you shouldn’t stop taking anything on your own. Instead, do what the CDC suggests: Have your pharmacist or doctor look at everything you take for anything that could make you sleepy or dizzy.
Bring it all, not just prescriptions. The CDC specifically says to include over-the-counter drugs.
Medicare can help here. Its yearly wellness visit includes a review of your current prescriptions, and it costs you nothing when the provider accepts Medicare assignment. You get one every 12 months.
And here’s a detail that isn’t on Medicare’s website. Under federal rules, your first annual wellness visit is supposed to include a review of your fall risk and home safety.
Later visits don’t repeat that formal review, though the health questionnaire you fill out each year is supposed to ask about balance, falls and home safety. So ask your doctor to check your fall risk — every year.
Since you’re already in the medicine cabinet, it’s a good time to check whether you’re storing your pills in the wrong place, too.
6. Check your eyes, your ears and your shoes
The CDC recommends an eye exam at least yearly, plus new glasses whenever your prescription changes.
If you wear bifocals or progressives, here’s a wrinkle: The CDC says they can throw off your sense of how near or far something is. It suggests a separate pair with just your distance prescription for things like walking outside.
Don’t forget your ears. The NIA says even small changes in vision and hearing are tied to a greater risk of falling. Get both tested.
Then look at your feet. The NIA recommends sturdy, low-heeled shoes with nonskid rubber soles. Socks on hardwood stairs, or slick-bottomed slippers, are asking for trouble.
7. Build strength and balance — and stand up slowly
The fixes above make your house safer. This one makes you safer, wherever you are.
The CDC recommends exercises that strengthen your legs and improve your balance, and it names tai chi as a good example. The NIA adds yoga and Pilates to the list and suggests aiming for at least 150 minutes of activity a week.
That’s about 20 minutes a day. These strength-training tips for your 40s, 50s and 60s are a good place to begin.
One more free habit: Get up slowly. Standing up too fast can make your blood pressure drop, the NIA says, and that light-headed moment is a bad time to be on your feet.
And go easy on the alcohol. The NIA warns that too much of it can throw off your balance.
Bottom line
Most of this doesn’t require a contractor, a big check or a new gadget. It requires a walk through your house with fresh eyes and one honest conversation with your doctor or pharmacist.
Do it this weekend, before the decorations go up. Then do it for your parents, too.
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