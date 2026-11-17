Last year, I had a pain in my chest that hung around for several days. My first thought was the obvious one: This is it.
Luckily, I’m married to a nurse practitioner. She knew right away it was a muscle, not my heart. Without her, I’d have been sure I was dying.
Most people don’t have a nurse practitioner at the breakfast table. And the usual list of heart attack symptoms doesn’t help much, because almost everyone has felt winded, sweaty or queasy at some point, and it passed.
That confusion cuts both ways. Someone in the U.S. has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet the average person waits about three hours before getting help, says the National Library of Medicine.
That wait is where the damage piles up. When a heart attack cuts off blood flow, the heart muscle starts dying from lack of oxygen, MedlinePlus explains. As the American Heart Association puts it, minutes matter.
So here’s what I wish everyone knew: what a heart attack usually feels like, what usually isn’t one, and exactly what to do in the first few minutes.
How to tell it’s a heart attack
The classic sign is pressure, squeezing, a feeling of fullness or outright pain in the middle of your chest. It can linger for several minutes or fade and come back.
The discomfort can also show up in one or both arms, the back, the neck, the jaw or the stomach, according to the American Heart Association.
What makes it worrisome isn’t any one symptom. It’s the pattern. Chest pain is more likely to be a heart attack when it:
- Builds over a few minutes
- Shows up during or after physical effort or emotional stress — or even while you’re resting
- Comes with other trouble, like shortness of breath, a cold sweat or nausea out of nowhere
That’s according to Harvard Health Publishing, the consumer health arm of Harvard Medical School.
Breathlessness, sweating or an upset stomach has plenty of everyday explanations. But the American Heart Association warns that shortness of breath can signal a heart attack even without chest pain. If these hit suddenly, or come with chest discomfort, call 911.
When it’s less likely to be your heart
Harvard also lists the kinds of chest pain that are less likely to be a heart attack:
- A sharp, knifelike pain when you breathe in or cough
- A sudden stab that’s gone in a few seconds
- Pain you can point to in one small spot
- Pain you can bring back by pressing on your chest or moving a certain way
- Pain that goes on for hours or days with no other symptoms
That last one was me.
One big exception: Sudden, sharp chest pain with shortness of breath, especially after a long trip or a stretch of bed rest, is a 911 call, MedlinePlus warns. It can mean a blood clot in the lungs.
Common culprits that have nothing to do with your heart include a strained muscle between the ribs, inflamed cartilage where the ribs meet the breastbone, acid reflux and panic attacks, according to MedlinePlus and Harvard.
But less likely isn’t the same as impossible. Harvard says any chest pain deserves a follow-up with your doctor. And if you can’t tell what you’re dealing with, call 911. An embarrassing afternoon beats the alternative.
It doesn’t always look like it does in the movies
Forget the guy clutching his chest and crumpling to the floor. Women, older adults and people with diabetes are more prone to mild or atypical symptoms, according to MedlinePlus.
For women, chest pain or discomfort is still the most common symptom. But the American Heart Association says women may also have shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, an upset stomach, pain in the back, shoulder or arm, or unusual tiredness and weakness.
We’ve written about other ways heart disease hits women differently than men.
In older adults, MedlinePlus says, a heart attack can show up as a change in mental state. And in some people, the Mayo Clinic notes, the only signs may be nausea or a brief, sharp pain in the neck, arm or back.
The lesson: If something feels wrong and you can’t explain it, don’t wait to be sure.
1. Call 911 right away
Don’t wait to see whether it passes. Don’t take a nap. Don’t call your doctor’s office and wait for a callback. The CDC’s advice is simple: If you spot the signs in yourself or anyone around you, call 911 immediately.
If it’s someone else, expect pushback. People hate to make a fuss. MedlinePlus specifically warns against letting the person deny their symptoms and talk you out of calling. Make the call anyway.
Calling 911 is almost always the fastest route to lifesaving care, the heart association says, because paramedics can begin treatment as soon as they arrive. Being a little embarrassed if it turns out to be heartburn is a price worth paying.
2. Don’t drive yourself to the ER
It’s tempting to jump in the car, especially if the hospital is close. Don’t.
The Mayo Clinic says that if an ambulance can’t get to you, have someone else take you to the closest hospital — and get behind the wheel yourself only if there’s truly no other option.
An ambulance brings the treatment to you instead of making you wait until you’re through the hospital doors.
3. Chew an aspirin — but only if you’re told to
MedlinePlus says many experts advise chewing up and swallowing a full-dose, 325-milligram aspirin during a heart attack — after 911 has been called.
But there are conditions. Do it only if a doctor or the 911 operator tells you to, you’re not allergic to aspirin, and you don’t have a health condition that makes aspirin risky for you.
The Mayo Clinic gives the same warning: no aspirin unless a health care professional or emergency operator says so.
And never let the aspirin come first. Call 911, then deal with the aspirin.
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4. Sit down, loosen up and stay put
While you wait for help, get the person seated and resting, and help them stay calm, MedlinePlus advises. Loosen anything tight, like a collar, tie or belt.
If they have their own prescription nitroglycerin for a diagnosed heart problem, help them use it. But don’t hand over anyone else’s, the Mayo Clinic warns.
And don’t leave them alone, except to call for help.
5. If they collapse, start CPR
A heart attack and cardiac arrest aren’t the same thing.
A heart attack is a plumbing problem. Something blocks the blood supply to the heart.
Cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops beating, according to the American Heart Association.
If the person becomes unresponsive and isn’t breathing or has no pulse, MedlinePlus says to call 911 if nobody has yet, then start CPR.
No training? Do hands-only CPR, the Mayo Clinic says. Press down hard and fast on the middle of the chest. It’s worth the effort. CPR started right away can double or even triple someone’s odds of surviving cardiac arrest, the heart association says.
If there’s an automated external defibrillator, or AED, nearby and the person isn’t conscious, the Mayo Clinic says to use it. You don’t need formal training to use one, the heart association says.
Do this today, before you ever need it
Read the warning signs above out loud to the people you live with. It takes two minutes, and it could be the reason someone you love makes the call instead of waiting three hours.
Then work on not needing any of this. Here’s what one doctor learned from 20 years of treating heart attacks, the leg pain while walking that cardiologists say you shouldn’t ignore and why snow shoveling is linked to heart attacks if you’re over 55.
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