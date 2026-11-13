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I’ve been a CPA for 45 years, and I spent more than a decade as an investment advisor at Wall Street firms. The question I hear most from people who’ve saved $100,000 to $250,000 is some version of this: Is 1% a year too much to pay someone to manage my retirement money?
It’s a fair question, and the honest answer is: sometimes. So let’s do what a CPA does and put real numbers on both sides of the ledger, starting with the fee and ending with the risk that worries cautious investors most: a deep market drop that takes years to climb out of.
Short on time? See which fiduciary advisors match your situation. Matching is free, and there’s no obligation to hire anyone.
What 1% actually costs in dollars
Around 1% of your balance per year is the typical going rate for an advisor who manages your portfolio. Here’s what that looks like:
$1,000 a year
on $100,000 saved, or about $83 a month
$1,500 a year
on $150,000 saved, or $125 a month
$2,500 a year
on $250,000 saved, or about $208 a month
That’s real money, and it grows as your balance grows. Anyone who tells you the fee doesn’t matter isn’t being straight with you. The question isn’t whether $2,500 a year is a lot. It’s what you get for it, and what it costs to go without.
The cost that never shows up on a statement
I can’t tell you when the next big market decline will come. Nobody can. What I can tell you is what has already happened, because I was working through it.
S&P 500, 2000 to 2002
−49.1%
About 7 years before the index closed above its March 2000 peak again, on May 30, 2007.
S&P 500, 2007 to 2009
−57%
About 5.5 years before the index regained its October 2007 high, in March 2013.
Put that on a $250,000 account invested entirely in stocks. A 49% drop takes it to roughly $127,000. After a 49% loss, you need a gain of about 96% to get back where you started.
The part that does the lasting damage isn’t the drop. It’s the decision made during it. A decline is a loss on paper until you sell. Investors who sold near the bottom in 2002 or 2009 locked in the loss and often missed the recovery. If you’re retired and withdrawing while prices are down, the climb back can take even longer.
Let me be clear about what an advisor can’t do. No advisor can prevent a market decline or guarantee you won’t lose money. If one says otherwise, walk out. What a good one can do is the work that matters before a decline: build a mix of stocks, bonds and cash that fits how much of a drop you can truly live with, then help you stick to it when every headline says run.
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What the research says the fee buys
Vanguard, a company not known for encouraging people to pay high fees, has studied this for more than two decades. Its Advisor’s Alpha research estimates that an advisor following best practices can potentially add about 3% in net returns. Two caveats matter, and Vanguard states both: that figure is not an annual number, and results vary widely by investor.
The most interesting finding is where the value comes from. The single biggest piece, up to 1.5 percentage points, isn’t stock picking. It’s what Vanguard calls behavioral coaching: keeping clients from abandoning their plan during periods of market stress or euphoria. In other words, the value shows up in exactly the moments a risk-averse investor fears most.
The rest comes from less dramatic work: rebalancing, keeping investment costs low, putting the right assets in the right accounts for tax purposes, and deciding which accounts to draw from first in retirement. As a CPA, I can tell you that last one is where I see people leave money on the table year after year.
Want to see what that looks like for your own accounts? Get matched with fiduciary advisors and ask each one how they’d handle a downturn.
When 1% isn’t worth it
You may not need to pay 1% if all of these describe you:
- You own a few low-cost, diversified index funds and know why you own each one.
- You held on through 2008 and 2020 without selling.
- Your taxes and retirement income plan are simple, or you enjoy handling them yourself.
If that’s you, good. Keep going. And know that 1% isn’t the only arrangement. Some advisors charge by the hour or a flat fee for a plan you carry out on your own.
Whichever route you take, insist on a fiduciary: an advisor legally required to put your interests ahead of their own. Then ask two questions before you sign anything. How exactly are you paid? And what will you do for me when the market is down 30%?
Not sure which camp you’re in? Compare up to three fiduciary advisors and put those two questions to each of them.
How to find out without committing to anything
The best way to judge whether an advisor is worth the fee is to talk to a few and compare. That used to mean cold-calling offices. A matching service does the sorting for you.
The one featured here is Advisor.com. Here’s how it works and what to expect:
- You answer a short set of questions about what you want help with, your age, when you plan to retire, your income and roughly how much you’ve saved.
- You give your name, email and mobile number, and confirm your phone with a texted code. Expect to be contacted by phone, text or email, so use a number you’ll actually answer.
- You’re matched with up to three fiduciary firms. Advisor.com says it reviews every firm’s regulatory record.
- You choose whether to meet any of them. The matching is free and carries no obligation. Each advisor sets their own fee, so ask what they charge and what you get for it.
Find out what 1% would buy you, before you pay a dime
Advisor.com says it has matched tens of thousands of investors with fiduciary firms serving clients in all 50 states.
✓ Free matching ✓ Up to three firms ✓ No obligation
For investors with at least $100,000 in investable assets.
The bottom line
On a $250,000 portfolio, a 1% fee is $2,500 a year. A 49% decline like the one that began in 2000 is about $123,000 on paper, and selling at the wrong moment can make that loss permanent. No advisor can promise you’ll avoid the first number. A good one may help you avoid the second.
In my experience, the investors who come through downturns in the best shape have one thing in common: a written plan they made while they were calm, and someone to hold them to it. Whether that’s worth 1% to you is your call. Talking to a few fiduciaries is how you find out, and the conversation itself is free.
The conversation is free. See who you match with.
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No obligation to hire anyone. For investors with at least $100,000 in investable assets.
Advisor.com is a matching service for people with at least $100,000 in investable assets. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal, and working with an advisor does not guarantee any result. Past market performance does not predict future results. This article is general information, not individual investment advice.
MoneyTalksNews is an independent personal finance publisher. We may earn a referral fee from partner services at no cost to you. Our editorial recommendations are based on merit, not compensation.
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