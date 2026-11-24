A presidency comes down to a few big things: what it did for ordinary people, what it did to the country and what it did to America’s place in the world.
A hundred years from now, the daily stories will have blurred together, but President Donald Trump’s time as chief executive will still be remembered.
Whether history dubs him great or terrible remains to be seen. We can only speculate, but this is what we might see.
‘Trump was a great president’
He spoke for people who felt ignored. Working-class voters who believed both parties had stopped listening found a president who did, and he put their worries about jobs, trade and immigration at the center of national politics.
Trump turned some of those promises into law, including tax breaks on tips and overtime pay.
He also shook up politics. A businessman who had never held office took over the Republican Party and changed what both parties argued about, from trade to immigration.
Abroad, he pressed allies to pay more for their own defense, and NATO members agreed in 2025 to raise defense and security spending to 5% of their economic output by 2035. He treated trade as a deal to win and put American interests first without apology.
To admirers, that was not chaos. It was a president shaking up a system that had stopped working for them.
‘Trump was a terrible president’
He coarsened the country. He made insults and name-calling a normal part of politics, and Americans were more split by party than they had been in decades. The gap between how Republicans and Democrats rated him was wider than for any president in past decades.
And with his approval below 40%, voters handed Democrats full control of Congress in November 2026.
He became the only president impeached twice, and he refused to accept the result of an election he lost, straining a peaceful handover of power, a process that had been upheld for two centuries.
Abroad, he soured relations with longtime allies, leaving them unsure that America would stand with them. Across 36 countries, a median of just 23% of adults told Pew in 2026 that they had confidence in him on world affairs. To critics, that was the real legacy: a president who put his own power ahead of the rules meant to check it.
Many also argued his 2025 tax law mostly helped the rich get richer.
The Congressional Budget Office estimated it would leave the top 10% of households about $13,600 a year better off, while the bottom 10% would lose about $1,200, largely through cuts to Medicaid and food aid.
Whether or not that’s fair, you can still look after your own finances.
If you have at least $100,000 in investable assets, Advisor.com can match you with a financial advisor to help you manage your retirement savings.
The future historical verdict
Trump’s legacy may not be clear for decades. His approach has left Americans divided, and fewer of them are in his corner now than when he took office. Sixty-one percent disapprove of his job performance, up from 56% in 2025.
He believes his own rhetoric. He has ranked himself the greatest president in U.S. history and has said he had the best first year of any president.
Historians disagree. After his first term, they ranked him 41st, with only three presidents below him. But early verdicts can change. Harry Truman left office with 32% approval, and historians now rank him sixth.
In 100 years, who knows? Whether Trump’s presidency is remembered as great or terrible, the very idea of one person holding so much power over the world’s largest economy may seem a relic of a different era.
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