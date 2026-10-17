‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ Is Free to Watch This Weekend

There’s only a few weekends left to celebrate Halloween, which means there’s only a few weekends left to rewatch the “Charlie Brown” holiday special.
Thanks to Apple TV, “Peanuts” fans can do just that for free today and tomorrow.
The streaming service has made “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” available to watch free this weekend ahead of Halloween.
This year marks the 60th anniversary since “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” first premiered, according to Apple TV. While originally an annual TV staple, the special later moved over to the streaming service when it got exclusive rights to the “Peanuts” catalog.
Here’s what to know about streaming the “Charlie Brown” Halloween special for free.
When is ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ streaming for free?
“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is available to stream for free on Apple TV on Saturday, Oct. 17, and Sunday, Oct. 18.
The special is typically only available to stream for Apple TV subscribers, but the streaming giant confirmed that non-subscribers can watch this weekend.
Similarly, two other “Charlie Brown” holiday specials will have free streaming days in the coming months:
- “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be free to watch on Nov. 14 and 15
- “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be free to watch on Dec. 12 and 13
How to watch ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’
All the “Peanuts” specials, including “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” are only available to watch on Apple TV.
Apple got the exclusive streaming rights for them in 2020. The streamer announced last year that the partnership would extend through 2030.
A subscription for Apple TV is $14.99 per month, though the platform offers bundling plans as well. It also has a seven-day free trial.
Melina Khan is a national trending reporter for USA TODAY. Keep up with her on X @melinakh and Instagram @bymelinakhan.
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