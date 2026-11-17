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Imagine getting a note like this:
“I bought a whole life policy when I was 42. I’ve paid about $3,000 a year ever since, so roughly $90,000 so far. The kids are grown, the house is paid off, and my wife and I could use that money now. Can I finally stop paying?”
Let’s say this is Ron, and he’s 72. Ron isn’t a real person, but his question is a common one.
And plenty of people are in his shoes. In the 2025 Insurance Barometer Study by LIMRA and Life Happens, 51% of Americans ages 18 to 75 said they own life insurance (1). For retirees like Ron, the family the policy was bought to protect may no longer depend on that paycheck.
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and my answer to Ron is yes, he may be able to stop. But walking away the wrong way can cost him, both in taxes and in coverage that can cost more to replace.
Start with two facts.
First, cashing in can create a tax bill. “If you surrender a life insurance policy for cash, you must include in income any proceeds that are more than the cost of the life insurance policy,” the IRS says (2).
Second, replacing it later can cost more. “If you are older or your health has changed, premiums for the new policy will often be higher,” the NAIC’s Life Insurance Buyer’s Guide notes (3).
Here’s what I’d tell Ron to do, in order.
1. Figure out why you really want out
If the family simply doesn’t need the coverage anymore, that’s one decision. If it’s the premium that’s squeezing your budget, that’s a different problem, and it may have a different fix.
Before you give up a policy you’ve paid into for decades, look for the money somewhere else. Fixed bills like car insurance are a good place to start, and renewal time is a natural moment to compare quotes.
Every year you let your policy auto-renew, your insurer quietly pockets the increase. No phone call. No warning. Just a slow bleed that costs you up to $1,100 annually — for the exact same coverage.
Do a quick check. Insurify gets top-rated carriers competing for your business in real time, showing you side-by-side quotes with no hidden “teaser rates” — just your actual lowest price, right now.
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Take out your current policy, compare and see if you can save
2. Get the real numbers, then do the tax math
Now, back to the life insurance policy.
Ask the insurer, in writing, for three numbers: the policy’s current cash surrender value, the total premiums you’ve paid and any loan balance.
Then run the IRS rule (2). Say Ron’s cash surrender value is $110,000 and his cost in the policy is $90,000. If he cashes out, the $20,000 difference would be taxable income.
Your own cost figure may differ from what you’ve paid in premiums, so have a pro confirm it before you sign anything.
If this policy is a big piece of your retirement picture, it’s worth a second, expert opinion. If you’d like one, SmartAsset offers a free matching service that pairs you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors. (It’s built for people with $100,000 or more in investable assets.)
They can help with tax savings, investment advice, Social Security strategies, and planning gaps you’d never see alone. And first appointments are typically free.
The questionnaire takes about 10 minutes and asks for a phone number near the end. Provide it, but you control whether and when you respond to anyone.
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3. Ask how to keep some coverage without paying more
Quitting your cash-value life policy doesn’t have to be all or nothing.
“You may be able to use some of the cash value to meet your immediate needs and keep” the policy in force, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners says in its consumer guide to life settlements (4).
The NAIC’s buyer’s guide also notes, “You may borrow against a policy’s cash value by taking a policy loan” (3).
So ask the insurer a plain question: What are my options to stop or cut my premiums and still keep some coverage? Get the answer in writing, with the numbers.
Quick aside — most internet financial advice comes from people who weren’t alive during the last recession. I’ve been writing about money for more than 35 years. Want rock-solid advice? Sign up for the free Money Talks Newsletter. Takes 10 seconds. No fluff. No spam.
4. Ask about swapping it for long-term care coverage
For many retirees, the bigger worry at 72 isn’t leaving money behind. It’s paying for care.
Federal tax law lets you exchange a life insurance contract “for a qualified long-term care insurance contract” without recognizing a gain (5).
That’s called a 1035 exchange, after the section of the tax code that allows it. If the swap qualifies, the exchange itself doesn’t trigger tax on the gain in Ron’s policy.
Why it matters: “Medicare doesn’t pay for long-term care,” Medicare.gov says, because most of it is non-medical help with daily life (6).
Long-term care insurance can help pay for services like home care, assisted living and help with daily tasks. What you’ll pay depends on your age and health, so compare your options before you decide anything about the life policy.
See a list of the best long-term care insurance companies
5. Selling the policy is an option. Read the fine print.
“A life settlement is the sale of a life insurance policy to another person or company,” the NAIC explains (4). The buyer takes over the premiums and later collects the death benefit (7).
Go slowly. “Proceeds are only tax-free under certain circumstances,” the NAIC warns, and it urges you to “find out if you’ll lose any public assistance benefits such as food stamps or Medicaid” (4).
There’s a privacy cost, too. Kentucky’s insurance regulators caution that buyers “may sell your policy and pass along your medical and personal information to other individuals” (8).
My honest take
Ron’s policy did its job. For 30 years, it promised his family wouldn’t be left in a bind if something happened to him.
Now his needs have changed, and it’s fine for the policy to change with them. Just don’t let it lapse out of frustration. Get the numbers, run the tax math and look at every option before you sign anything. Decide on purpose, not by default.
Sources: 1. Life Happens; 2. IRS; 3. NAIC Life Insurance Buyer’s Guide (via Cornell Law School); 4. National Association of Insurance Commissioners; 5. 26 U.S. Code § 1035 (Cornell Law School); 6. Medicare.gov; 7. Maine Bureau of Insurance; 8. Kentucky Department of Insurance
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