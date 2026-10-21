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Jimmy John’s ‘Picklewich’ Is Coming Back With Plush Pickle Friends

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USA TODAY Network / Reuters

Jimmy John’s is bringing back the "Picklewich" with more offerings for pickle fans to take a bite of.

The fan-favorite sandwich and pickle-flavored potato chips are returning to menus for a limited time, Jimmy John’s announced Oct. 21.

The chain is also launching new limited-edition pickle plushie keychains, called Pickle Pals, that come with the sandwich and chips as a meal.

It’s the third year in a row Jimmy John’s has offered the "Picklewich," a sandwich that swaps the bread for a giant dill pickle.

Here’s what to know.

When Is the Jimmy John’s Picklewich Coming Back?

The Jimmy John’s "Picklewich" and pickle-flavored chips will be back at participating locations nationwide beginning Oct. 26.

The "Triple Pickle" meal, which includes a sandwich, chips and one Pickle Pal, will be available beginning Oct. 27.

Fans will have to act fast to get one – the "Picklewich" will only be available until Nov. 23, Jimmy John’s said.

What’s on Jimmy John’s Pickle Menu?

Jimmy John’s "Picklewich" lineup allows customers to have their sandwich made in six different builds, with the meat, cheese and toppings sandwiched between a sliced pickle rather than bread. The builds include:

  • Vito
  • Turkey
  • Ham
  • Roast beef
  • Tuna
  • Veggie

Customers can opt to make it a meal with the "Triple Pickle," which includes a "Picklewich," pickle-flavored chips and one blind bag Pickle Pal.

How to Get the Jimmy John’s Pickle Plushies

The Pickle Pal plushies are only available with the purchase of the "Triple Pickle" meal.

There are five characters to collect: Lulu, J.J., Big John, Vito and Tom.

Each plushie comes in a blind bag, so customers don’t know which Pickle Pal they have until they open it.

Melina Khan is a national trending reporter for USA TODAY. Keep up with her on X @melinakh and Instagram @bymelinakhan.

Reporting by Melina Khan, USA TODAY / USA TODAY

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

 
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