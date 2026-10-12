Live the Ultimate Caribbean Dream Here for Just $2,225 a Month

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Live and Invest Overseas.
The Dominican Republic is a welcoming haven oozing true Caribbean charm.
This island nation boasts 800 miles of sandy and welcoming coastline but the stretch of beach we consider most worthy of your attention is Las Terrenas — an eclectic, multicultural beach community found on the country’s Samana Peninsula, a finger of land that sticks out from the northeast coast.
Settled by French expats in the 1970s, Las Terrenas has been attracting foreigners to her shores ever since and it’s easy to understand why … white-sand beaches, swaying palm trees, warm turquoise water, year-round sunshine.
Affordable, active lifestyle
As visitor numbers increased, infrastructure developed, and today new arrivals here can enjoy beautiful beaches, join a welcoming cosmopolitan community, and live an affordable, active lifestyle, with the added benefits of ease of access from the U.S. and Canada, and user-friendly residency options.
Outdoor enthusiasts can get involved in activities like swimming, sailing, kayaking, fishing, hiking, and horseback riding, as well as more high-octane pastimes like kiteboarding and surfing.
The DR offers several residency visa options that are easy to apply and qualify for. It also offers quick paths to residency, and it’s increasingly sought out by people who’d like a second passport.
Real estate is affordable, and construction standards are high, with high-quality finishings available locally and highly skilled general contractors.
Tropical climate
Whether you’re looking for a second home in the sun … a full-time option for your retirement that offers an attractive lifestyle … or a chance to earn rental income in a growing tourist market, Las Terrenas should be on your radar.
Las Terrenas has a tropical climate, with hot and often overcast summers and warm, clear-skied winters. Temperatures don’t fluctuate much throughout the year.
There are two seasons here — wet and dry. It gets significant rain, especially in May and from September to November. Then again, it also gets lots of sunshine. February to April are usually the sunniest months.
This little beach town is perfect if you’re seeking a tropical climate — warm weather, high humidity, lush vegetation, and lots of sun … ideal for practicing watersports and being outside. You’ll want air conditioning at home.
The Dominican Republic remains one of the more affordable options in the Caribbean but thanks to its ever increasing popularity, prices are going up year on year. That said, for the most part, costs here are still about half of what you’d pay in North America.
Cost of living
As a guide, eggs are around $1 for six, a box of pasta is about $3, a loaf of bread is $2, a packet of ground coffee is around $6, a tube of toothpaste is $5, a bottle of wine is $7, and a six-pack of beer is $8.
You can shop like a local at small shops, street‑corner stores, and markets. They’re great and affordable options, especially for fresh fruit and vegetables.
When it comes to dining out, you can enjoy a local breakfast dish like tres golpes (three hits), which is typically fried cheese, salami, and eggs, and will run you around $4. Opt for an expat favorite like eggs Benedict and you’ll pay closer to $10. For lunch you’ll pay around $15 and dinner around $20.
Taxis can be an expensive way to get around. The two-hour trip from the airport at Santo Domingo costs around $150.
Motorcycle taxis (motoconchos) and shared taxis (carros publicos) are cheaper options. Use these, and a trip across town shouldn’t be more than a couple of dollars. There’s also a reasonable intercity bus service with one-way fares running around $5 to $10 depending on the route.
For ease, convenience, and budget, most expats opt to have their own mode of transport, be it bike, motorbike, ATV, or car. You can rent an ATV or car from around $40 to $60 a day depending on the size and power you want. If you’re hiring it for a longer period you should be able to negotiate on the price.
When it comes to real estate, $1,100 a month will get you a good-sized, furnished rental in a great location, but you can find smaller places for as little as $500 a month. If you’re looking to buy you’ll find places from under $150,000 all the way into the millions.
A couple could easily enjoy a comfortable life here on a monthly budget of $2,225.
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