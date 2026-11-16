Mark Cuban Says Keep Cash Ready for the Next Market Turn. 5 Places It Can Earn More While It Waits

Mark Cuban’s advice for nervous investors is to be patient and keep some cash on the side.
On an Oct. 26, 2026, episode of “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, the billionaire said to keep some money in cash because the market will eventually turn, and that the real gains go to those ready to buy when it does, TheStreet reported. He pointed to the early COVID-19 crash, when he said he bought heavily as prices fell.
Nobody knows when the next downturn will arrive. What can be measured is how much idle cash earns in the meantime, and for many savers the answer is very little.
The national average savings rate was 0.38% in October 2026. The Federal Reserve held its benchmark rate at 3.75% to 4% on Oct. 28, with two officials voting to raise it.
Each of these five options can pay far more than a typical savings account, with different trade-offs on access, safety and taxes.
1. High-yield savings accounts
Online banks pay rates far above the national average, and the money stays available when an opportunity, or an emergency, shows up. Deposits are covered up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank, for each account ownership category, so you may need to spread larger balances across banks or account types.
SoFi offers a combined checking-and-savings account with no account fees. With eligible direct deposit or $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits every 31 days, savers can earn 3.30% APY on savings, many times the national average, plus 0.50% APY on checking.
New members may also qualify for a limited-time APY boost that lifts savings to 4.40% APY for up to six months. APYs are variable and can change at any time. New members who set up qualifying direct deposit may also be eligible for a cash bonus of up to $400, based on the amount deposited. Terms apply.
Earn up to 4.40% Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on one SoFi Savings account with a 1.10% APY Boost (added to the 3.30% APY as of 10/20/26) for up to 6 months. Open your first SoFi Checking and Savings account between 10/20/26 and 12/31/27, then within 60 days of account opening receive an eligible direct deposit OR $5,000 or more in qualifying deposits. You must maintain eligible direct deposit or $5,000 in qualifying deposits every 31 days to keep the Boost, for up to 6 months. Rates variable, subject to change.
Terms apply at sofi.com/banking. SoFi Bank, N.A. Member FDIC.
2. Money market funds
Brokerage firms offer money market funds, which hold short-term debt such as Treasury bills and tend to pay rates that move with the Fed’s. Most seek to maintain a stable $1 share price, but unlike a bank account, they are not FDIC-insured, and investors can lose money.
3. Treasury bills
T-bills are short-term loans to the federal government, sold in terms of four weeks to one year. The 13-week bill yielded about 4.1% at the Nov. 2, 2026, auction. The interest is subject to federal income tax but exempt from state and local income taxes, which adds to the appeal for savers in high-tax states.
You can buy bills directly from the government through TreasuryDirect or through a brokerage account.
4. Certificates of deposit
A CD locks in a rate for a set term, protecting against falling rates but tying up the money if a better use, such as the market drop Cuban is waiting for, arrives early. Cashing out before maturity usually costs a penalty, often several months of interest.
With two Fed officials pushing for a hike, shorter terms keep more options open. Mark the maturity date, too, because banks often automatically roll a maturing certificate into a new one, and a CD that renews itself may land at a lower rate.
5. I bonds
Series I savings bonds pay a rate tied to inflation, and bonds bought from Nov. 1, 2026, through April 30, 2027, pay a 5.51% composite rate for their first six months. That rate combines a 1.40% fixed rate, which lasts for the life of the bond, with an inflation rate that resets every six months.
The catch for anyone saving for a buying opportunity is access.
I bonds cannot be cashed for the first 12 months, and cashing them before five years costs the last three months of interest. Purchases are capped at $10,000 per person per calendar year.
Cash that waits can still work
How much to hold is a separate question from where to keep it. The answer depends on upcoming expenses, other income and how much of a market drop a household can ride out without selling. A cash cushion that covers near-term spending can keep a retiree from having to sell stocks in a slump.
For help sizing that cushion, WiserAdvisor matches people with financial advisors from a nationwide network who focus on retirement and wealth management.
Whether or not Cuban’s market turn comes soon, money set aside for it does not have to earn 0.38% while it waits.
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