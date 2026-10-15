McDonald’s Boo Buckets Return This Halloween With a Wicked Twist

McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Boo Buckets for Halloween. This year, the seasonal accessory has a villainous Disney twist.
The new Boo Buckets Happy Meal will become available starting Tuesday, Oct. 20, for a limited time at participating restaurants. Your Happy Meal comes in one of five Boo Buckets featuring imagery of some favorite Disney villain characters: Jafar from “Aladdin,” Ursula (“The Little Mermaid”), Scar (“The Lion King”), Cruella (“One Hundred and One Dalmatians”) and Maleficent (“Sleeping Beauty”).
Each pail comes with a lid inspired by the Disney villain displayed on the bucket and stickers featuring “iconic characters and details true fans will recognize,” according to McDonald’s.
The Boo Bucket, which replaces the usual Happy Meal box, has been a Halloween tradition at the fast food giant, periodically returning since first being offered in 1986. The first Boo Buckets were a trio of orange pails with one of three different scary expressions.
Some past Boo Buckets have included imagery of classic monsters including Monster, Skeleton, Mummy and Vampire; a decade ago there were Peanuts-themed Boo Buckets, Parade.com reported.
How to Get a McDonald’s Boo Bucket
The McDonald’s Disney Villains Boo Buckets will replace the traditional Happy Meal box as long as supplies last.
Boo Bucket prices are determined by each individual restaurant and may vary based on location, according to McDonald’s.
When you order a Boo Bucket Meal in a restaurant or using the McDonald’s app, you can choose from several entrées: a hamburger (you can add cheese) and 4-piece or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets meals. You also get a drink, apple slices and french fries.
Mike Snider is a national trending news reporter for USA TODAY. You can follow him on Threads, Bluesky, X and email him at mikegsnider & @mikegsnider.bsky.social & @mikesnider & [email protected].
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