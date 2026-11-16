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Measles is back in America. The U.S. has reportedly lost the measles elimination status it held for 26 years, The Wall Street Journal and KFF Health News reported. The Pan American Health Organization had planned to announce it publicly on Tuesday, Nov. 17, KFF Health News reported. (1)
The numbers show how fast it’s spreading. As of Nov. 12, the CDC counted 5,412 confirmed cases this year, more than double the 2,289 cases in all of 2025. (2)
Vaccination rates among kindergartners have slipped from 95.2% in the 2019–2020 school year to 92.4% in the 2025–2026 school year. (2)
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, so I read news like this and ask one question: What does it cost you? The short answer: plenty, even if you never catch it.
When researchers from the CDC and New Mexico’s health department added up that state’s 2025 outbreak, the bill came to $5.4 million, or $53,522 for every person infected. (3) Medical care was only about $290,000 of it. (3)
The good news is that the fix is cheap. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective against measles. (4)
Even Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., pressed by CNN’s Dana Bash in August about his past statements of vaccine skepticism, said, “A measles vaccine is effective. It stops measles in about 97 percent of the cases. So people should get vaccinated.” (5)
Here are five ways measles can hit your wallet, and what to do about each one.
1. A hospital stay can cost tens of thousands
Measles isn’t just a rash. In New Mexico’s outbreak, seven hospital stays cost an estimated $238,000. (6) That’s about $34,000 per stay.
Who pays depends on your coverage. On Original Medicare in 2026, you owe a $1,736 Part A deductible for each hospital “benefit period” before Medicare starts to pay. (7)
There’s no limit to how many benefit periods you can have in a year, so you could pay it more than once. (7)
That’s the gap Medicare Supplement insurance, or Medigap, is built for. It’s extra coverage from a private insurer that helps pay your share of costs in Original Medicare, like deductibles and coinsurance. (8) Generally, you need both Part A and Part B to buy a policy. (8)
If you’re on Original Medicare without a Medigap policy, it’s worth knowing what one would cost. You can compare Medicare Supplement plans through Healthcare.com.
PLEASE NOTE: Medicare Supplement insurance is available to those age 65 and older enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B and, in some states, to those under age 65 eligible for Medicare due to disability or End-Stage Renal disease. The purpose of this communication is the solicitation of insurance. Contact will be made by an insurance agent/producer or insurance company. Medicare Supplement insurance plans are not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Medicare Supplement plans may require underwriting and enrollment is not guaranteed.
2. Your shot is probably free, but check whether you need one
Here’s the cheapest move in this story. If you have Medicare drug coverage (Part D), you pay nothing for adult vaccines recommended by the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, and that includes measles. (9)
Most private health plans cover the MMR shot, too, though the CDC suggests checking with your insurer first. (4) The insurance industry’s trade group, AHIP, says its member plans will keep covering recommended vaccines with no cost-sharing through the end of 2027. (10)
Do you need a shot? Adults born before 1957 are presumed protected, because nearly everyone caught measles as a kid back then. (4)
If you were vaccinated before 1968 and got the “killed” vaccine, or don’t know which kind you got, the CDC says get at least one more dose. That killed vaccine was used from 1963 to 1967, and it didn’t work. (4)
Can’t find your records? The CDC says that if you have no written proof of vaccination or other evidence you’re immune, you should get vaccinated, and there’s no harm in an extra dose. (4)
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3. Up to three weeks stuck at home
This is the cost that’s easy to miss. If you’re exposed, aren’t immune and don’t get a shot or other treatment quickly, the CDC says you may be able to spread measles for up to 21 days after you were exposed.
During that time, you should stay away from places like schools, hospitals and child care centers. (11)
In New Mexico, 205 people had to quarantine after contact with someone who was contagious. (3) Lost work time for patients, caregivers and quarantined people added more than $1.8 million to the outbreak’s cost. (3)
Grandparents, this can land on you, too. If a grandchild is home sick, someone has to stay with them. The CDC notes the vaccine keeps a child from missing school or child care, and keeps parents from missing work to care for a sick child. (4)
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4. A holiday trip that turns into a quarantine
Measles often spreads during busy travel times, including the holidays, according to the CDC. (2)
If you’re heading overseas, the CDC says you should be fully vaccinated before you go. International travelers are among the adults who should have two doses, not one. Babies 6 to 11 months old should get one dose before the trip, then two more after their first birthday. (4)
My advice: Check your vaccine records before you pay for a nonrefundable trip, not after.
5. You pay for outbreaks even if your family never gets sick
In New Mexico, 133 public health workers spent 22,399 hours fighting the outbreak, at a cost of $3.2 million. The state’s deputy epidemiologist pointed out that taxpayers ultimately picked up that bill. (3)
And New Mexico’s outbreak had just 100 cases. (3) So far this year, the CDC has counted 43 new outbreaks nationwide. (2)
Carnegie Mellon economist Karen Clay put the lesson for policymakers simply: “pay for prevention now, or pay far more for response later.” (3)
My take
After more than 35 years of writing about money, here’s my read: This is about as good a deal as you’ll find. A shot that’s free for most people protects you from bills that can run into the thousands.
So do this today. Dig out your vaccine records, or call your doctor’s office and ask. If you were born in 1957 or later and can’t show you’re immune, get a dose. If you got your shot in the mid-1960s, find out what kind it was.
If you’re exposed, call your doctor right away. A shot within 72 hours may give you some protection. (4)
Measles is back. The cheapest protection against it is still a shot you can probably get for nothing.
Sources: 1. Fox News; 2. CDC; 3. CIDRAP; 4. CDC; 5. The Hill via FOX 5 San Diego; 6. Reuters via Hawaii Tribune-Herald; 7. Medicare.gov; 8. Medicare.gov; 9. Medicare.gov; 10. AMGA; 11. CDC
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