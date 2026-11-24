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Medicare open enrollment ends Dec. 7. If you do nothing, your current coverage simply continues into 2027. (1)
That sounds easy. But your plan’s costs and rules can change every year, and the new ones start Jan. 1. (2)
Some of the 2027 numbers are already set. The most you’ll pay out of pocket for covered Part D drugs rises to $2,400, up from $2,100 in 2026. And a drug plan’s deductible, the amount you pay before coverage kicks in, can be as high as $700, up from $615. (3)
I’ve been a CPA since 1981, and here’s what I know about costly Medicare mistakes: most aren’t complicated. They’re skipped steps. Each one below takes minutes to fix now.
Here’s what to check before Dec. 7.
1. Assuming your plan is the same plan
If you’re in a Medicare Advantage plan, it sent you a printed Annual Notice of Change by Sept. 30. That letter lists changes in coverage, costs, provider networks, service area and more that take effect in January. (2)
Medicare tells everyone to review that notice during open enrollment. (1) If you tossed it, call the number on your member card and ask for another copy.
Some plans aren’t coming back at all. In Florida, 560 Medicare Advantage plans are available for 2027, down from 611 in 2026. Illinois went from 157 to 136. (4)
If your plan is leaving Medicare, you should have gotten a Plan Non-Renewal Notice in October. Medicare’s instruction is plain: you must look for a new plan for coverage next year. (5)
Whether your plan is leaving or just changing, it helps to see your options side by side. The SelectQuote Medicare Helpline can help you compare Medicare Advantage, Medigap and drug plan options with a licensed agent. Ask the agent to compare each plan’s yearly out-of-pocket limit, not just the premium.
2. Not checking your drugs against the 2027 list
Every drug plan has a formulary, the plan’s list of covered drugs. Those drugs are sorted into tiers, and a drug in a higher tier generally costs you more. (6)
Plans can change their drug lists, and they must tell you about changes that affect drugs you take. (6)
So don’t assume a pill that was covered in 2026 is covered the same way in 2027.
Go to Medicare.gov/plan-compare and enter every drug you take, with the dose. Medicare’s yearly checklist says to make sure a plan covers your prescription drugs. (1)
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3. Not calling your doctors
If you’re in a Medicare Advantage plan, the network, meaning the doctors and hospitals the plan works with, can matter as much as the price.
Medicare’s checklist says to make sure a plan includes the providers you want, like your doctor or pharmacy. (1)
Networks change. If your doctor leaves your plan’s network, the plan must tell you, and you’ll need to choose a new doctor in the network. (2)
Don’t rely only on an online directory. Call each doctor’s office and ask one specific question: “Will you be in network with this plan in 2027?” Write down who told you and when.
4. Choosing on premium alone
A low premium is nice. It isn’t the whole bill.
In a Medicare Advantage plan, your costs include the premium plus the deductible, copayments and coinsurance, which is your percentage share of a bill. (2) Plans also have a yearly limit on what you pay out of pocket for Part A and Part B services. (2)
That limit varies a lot. In 2026, a plan’s in-network limit can’t be more than $9,250, and the average in-network limit enrollees face is $5,421, according to KFF. (7)
Let’s say you’re comparing two hypothetical plans. Plan A has a $0 premium and a $9,000 out-of-pocket limit. Plan B costs $40 a month, or $480 a year, with a $4,000 limit.
In a healthy year, Plan A wins. In a year with a hospital stay, your in-network costs could reach $9,000 with Plan A, while Plan B tops out at $4,480, premiums included.
Medicare’s Plan Finder shows estimates of your total out-of-pocket costs, not just premiums. (1) Use them.
5. Switching plans and losing your payment plan
Medicare has an option called the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan. Instead of paying at the pharmacy, you get a bill from your plan each month. (8)
It renews automatically every year, unless you change plans or opt out. (8)
If you switch plans, your participation ends. Medicare’s advice is to contact your new plan if you want to use the payment option again. (8)
One more thing to know: Medicare says this option might help you manage monthly expenses, but it doesn’t save you money or lower your drug costs. (8)
If you used it this year and you’re switching, put “call new plan about payment plan” on your list.
6. Counting on a do-over in January
There is a second chance, but only for some people.
If you’re in a Medicare Advantage plan, you can switch plans or go back to Original Medicare from Jan. 1 to March 31. You get one change. (9)
If you have Original Medicare with a stand-alone drug plan, that window doesn’t let you switch drug plans or join Medicare Advantage. (9)
So for many people, what you have after Dec. 7 is what you’ll have for 2027.
Free help is available. Your State Health Insurance Assistance Program, or SHIP, offers counseling, and you can call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). (1)
If you’d rather talk with a licensed agent, a service like Healthcare.com can show you Medicare coverage options in your area, including Medicare Supplement plans, and connect you with an agent.
PLEASE NOTE: Medicare Supplement insurance is available to those age 65 and older enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B and, in some states, to those under age 65 eligible for Medicare due to disability or End-Stage Renal disease. The purpose of this communication is the solicitation of insurance. Contact will be made by an insurance agent/producer or insurance company. Medicare Supplement insurance plans are not connected with or endorsed by the U.S. government or the federal Medicare program. Medicare Supplement plans may require underwriting and enrollment is not guaranteed.
My take
Open enrollment isn’t about finding the perfect plan. It’s about not getting surprised in January.
Read your Annual Notice of Change. Type your drugs into Plan Finder. Call your doctors. Compare total yearly costs, not just premiums. That’s one afternoon.
If your plan still fits after all that, keeping it is a fine choice. Just make it a choice, not a default.
Sources: 1. Medicare.gov; 2. Medicare.gov; 3. Medicare.gov; 4. CMS; 5. Medicare.gov; 6. Medicare.gov; 7. KFF; 8. Medicare.gov; 9. Medicare.gov
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